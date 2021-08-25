https://www.oann.com/taliban-guards-continue-to-provide-security-outside-kabul-airport-taliban-official/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=taliban-guards-continue-to-provide-security-outside-kabul-airport-taliban-official



FILE PHOTO: Members of Taliban forces sit at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer FILE PHOTO: Members of Taliban forces sit at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

August 26, 2021

(Reuters) – Taliban guards continue to protect civilians outside Kabul airport, an official from the Islamist group said on Thursday, adding that Western forces must stick to a deadline of completing evacuations from Afghanistan by the end of the month.

“Our guards are also risking their lives at Kabul airport, they face a threat too from the Islamic State group,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Rupam Jain, Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

