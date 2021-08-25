https://thepostmillennial.com/taliban-may-inherit-afghanistans-seat-on-un-commission-on-the-status-of-women?utm_campaign=64469



If the Taliban forms an internationally recognized Afghan government they are likely to have a representative seated on the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women. This despite their violent and oppressive treatment of women, according to a shocking new exclusive report from the Washington Examiner. Afghanistan, under President Ghani, held a seat on that council.

Following the violent takeover of Afghanistan by the terrorist regime, John Bolton, the former US ambassador to the UN told the outlet, “You have a new crew that comes in, and the UN has to decide, ‘Do we accept the credentials of a new ambassador? It’s certainly possible to challenge that and deny them a seat. You can say they’re not legitimate.”

Bolton added that incoming governments, typically inherit their predecessor’s posts. “I think the most likely outcome is the Taliban gets seated.”

Of particular concern is the Afghan seat. Afghanistan currently has a seat on the Commission for the Status of Women, which the country secured in 2020. According to the UN the Commission is the “principal global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women” whose stated goal is to “agree on further actions to accelerate progress and promote women’s enjoyment of their rights in political, economic, and social fields.”

Since the takeover, reports from Afghans describe forced marriages between girls and Taliban leaders. In an official statement, leaders in the underground Afghanistan church told missionary group Frontier Alliance International that “The Taliban are going door-to-door taking women and children.”

“The people must mark their house with an ‘X,'” the statement read, “if they have a girl over 12 years old, so that the Taliban can take them. If they find a young girl and the house was not marked they will execute the entire family. If a married woman 25 years or older has been found, the Taliban promptly kill her husband, do whatever they want to her, and then sell her as a sex slave.” “Husbands and fathers have given their wives and daughters guns and told them that when the Taliban come, they can choose to kill them or kill themselves—it is their choice.”

A woman who was a police officer in Afghanistan before fleeing to India following the group’s insurgence into Kabul, said militants are also having sex with corpses.

Thousands of Americans and Afghan allies remain trapped in the county following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul on Aug. 14.

Reuters documented how many women spent what could be their last day at work, including “hairdressers, businesswomen, journalists and academics.”

According to the outlet, Amena Barakzai, a geography and literature teacher feared she might never return to the job she loves. “I started teaching to the empty chairs with tears in my eyes. I knew I wouldn’t see my girls in this class again any time soon.”

