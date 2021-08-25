https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/taliban-secures-airport-with-u-s-weapons/
#Taliban Red Unit is securing one of the gates of #Kabul airport, meters (& a barrier) away from #US #UK #Belgium #Germany troops involved in #Afghanistan airlift. pic.twitter.com/3N2rihmpPG
— Nabih (@nabihbulos) August 25, 2021
Taliban secure the gates with U.S. weapons.
Spanish troops at Kabul Airport are busy in evacuation. pic.twitter.com/9IboGF1ilV
— ماك🧢מאק (@beingrealmac) August 24, 2021
Sky News reports on the “mayhem” at the Kabul airport: “They’re getting crushed…Medics rushing from the next casualty to the next and the next.”
“Is this a stabilized withdrawal from Afghanistan? It looks like death to me.” pic.twitter.com/vQwsbUP7fn
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 22, 2021
An US soldier distributes water to children near the entrance of the Kabul Airport. pic.twitter.com/DyebQ7X9Ty
— ماك🧢מאק (@beingrealmac) August 22, 2021