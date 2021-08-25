#Taliban Red Unit is securing one of the gates of #Kabul airport, meters (& a barrier) away from #US #UK #Belgium #Germany troops involved in #Afghanistan airlift. pic.twitter.com/3N2rihmpPG

Taliban secure the gates with U.S. weapons.

Spanish troops at Kabul Airport are busy in evacuation. pic.twitter.com/9IboGF1ilV

Sky News reports on the “mayhem” at the Kabul airport: “They’re getting crushed…Medics rushing from the next casualty to the next and the next.”

“Is this a stabilized withdrawal from Afghanistan? It looks like death to me.” pic.twitter.com/vQwsbUP7fn

