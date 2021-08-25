https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/texas-strips-underwear-school-board-meeting-masks/

A Texas man stripped down to his underwear during his speech about masks at a school board meeting on Monday.

James Akers, a father of a student in the Dripping Springs school district, was trying to make a point about inconveniences that benefit others to “prove a point” about the importance of masks.

Masks were not even an issue on the agenda for the meeting.

“I do not like the government or any other entity, just ask my wife, telling me what to do,” Akers said, taking off his jacket, according to a report from the San Marcos Daily Record. “At work, they make me wear this jacket. I hate it. They make me wear this shirt and tie. I hate it.”

Akers then took off his tie — then his shirt and undershirt.

man strips to his underwear at school board meeting… not the story I thought I’d be writing in #drippingsprings.https://t.co/KVKuprab5Q pic.twitter.com/2TZxfL7a7U — ⋆ m a d i ⋆ (@maditelschow) August 25, 2021

“On the way over here, I ran three stop signs and four red lights,” he continued ironically. “I almost killed somebody out there, but by God, they’re my roads too. So I have every right to drive as fast as I want to, make the turns that I want to. I got over here to the school today, and the parking lot was full, and I decided I was going to park wherever the hell I wanted to — which, in this case, happened to be a handicap [spot].”

At this point, Akers took his pants off as officers began to move towards him.

“It’s simple protocol, people,” Akers said. “We follow certain rules for a very good reason.”

Akers put his clothes back on at the request of Board President Barbara Stroud and was not arrested.

“Mr. Akers, I understand — I believe you’re a swimmer — but if you would mind putting your pants back on for a comment, that would be appreciated,” Stroud said.

Masks are optional in the district.

