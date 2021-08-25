https://noqreport.com/2021/08/25/the-four-reasons-real-science-fails-to-sway-vaccine-mandators-and-otherwise-lucid-people/

With all of the various experiments in play regarding Covid-19, the Pfizer “vaccine” experiment should have already been declared a complete and utter failure. It performs the worst against the Delta Variant. Data indicates it’s the first to require a “booster shot” in order for it to keep delivering the questionable protection it allegedly offers. According to VAERS, it’s the deadliest of the shots available in the United States.

For all of this failure, Pfizer was awarded this week with FDA approval.

The question we need to answer if we’re going to understand what’s happening around us is why Pfizer, of all the drugs, is the one getting all of the love from the powers-that-be. As I noted at Freedom First Network, the failures of the Pfizer jabs may be their most redeeming quality in the eyes of the powers-that-be:

The fact that the CDC and FDA are favoring the Pfizer drug despite it having lower overall effectiveness against Covid-19 should raise alarm bells. In fact, it should terrify anyone who has received the Pfizer jabs because it seems their best value in the eyes of the powers-that-be is that Pfizer’s “vaccines” promise a need for indefinite booster shots. It’s not like an actual vaccine in which permanent immunity is established in one or two treatments. With Covid-19, the Pfizer shot is the ticket to perpetual boosting.

If that’s the quality the powers-that-be seek, what could their actual motivations be? Some of us have turned towards conspiracy theories today even if we didn’t believe them in the past because the “vaccines” have made us question the motives of those supposedly leading us. Governments across the world are turning to mandates as their preferred societal existence. This seems to be less about making us medically well and more about keeping constant control over the population.

It’s The Great Reset emerging before our eyes, and it seems that “depopulation,” that scary word used by conspiracy theorists for years, may be part of the agenda.

Let’s break down the failures of Pfizer thus far. This will help us to understand what’s driving the great delusion that seems to be spreading to otherwise lucid people.

First and foremost, the rising Delta Variant is the fearmongering tool du jour. Data shows that it spreads more easily but is less virulent than other variants, but the powers-that-be are treating it like it’s more virulent. Even if it’s a boogeyman, the Pfizer injections have been unable to keep up with the competition in preventing the Delta Variant from spreading. One Pfizer jab offers an abysmal 36% protection. It goes up from there with second and third shots, but we’ll talk more about that shortly.

Second, the Pfizer vaccines have been attributed to over 3,000 deaths, VAERS data shows. When we consider that somewhere between 1% and 10% of actual adverse reactions are ever reported to VAERS, that would mean the Pfizer vaccines have likely killed between 30,000 and 300,000 Americans. According to Christian News Wire:

However, this FDA approval does not mean the Pfizer shots are safe, as evident by the VAERS data that shows 595,620 adverse events, including 13,608 deaths as of August 13, 2021, from the COVID injections. The deaths in this data includes approximately 3,079 deaths after receiving the Pfizer shot. Regulators also said they determined there are increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis, or heart inflammation, following administration of the shot, particularly within the seven days following the second dose of the two-dose regimen. The prescribing information for the Pfizer injection also includes the following warnings: “The observed risk is higher among males under 40 years of age compared to females and older males. The observed risk is highest in males 12 through 17 years of age. Available data from short-term follow-up suggest that most individuals have had resolution of symptoms. However, some individuals required intensive care support. Information is not yet available about potential long-term health outcomes.” In addition, the prescribing information also states the most commonly reported adverse reactions include fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, fever, and injection site swelling.

Third, new studies are showing that the Pfizer vaccines, as well as others, have their effectiveness in preventing Covid-19 “wane” after 6-8 months. This was noted in a Daily Beast article, though that fact seemed to be quickly injected and dismissed for some reason.

The article’s topic is the fourth and arguably most damning piece of evidence against the Pfizer vaccines. Israel has had 80% of its eligible population inoculated with Pfizer accounting for the vast majority of them. Despite being “ultra-vaccinated,” the country has seen a surge in cases that makes no sense to those who believe the vaccines work. Nevertheless, the conclusion seems to be that Israel needs MORE vaccines and booster shots.

According to The Daily Beast:

In June, there were several days with zero new COVID infections in Israel. The country launched its national vaccination campaign in December last year and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80 percent of citizens above the age of 12 fully inoculated. COVID, most Israelis thought, had been defeated. All restrictions were lifted and Israelis went back to crowded partying and praying in mask-free venues.

Fast forward two months later: Israel reported 9,831 new diagnosed cases on Tuesday, a hairbreadth away from the worst daily figure ever recorded in the country—10,000—at the peak of the third wave. More than 350 people have died of the disease in the first three weeks of August. In a Sunday press conference, the directors of seven public hospitals announced that they could no longer admit any coronavirus patients. With 670 COVID-19 patients requiring critical care, their wards are overflowing and staff are at breaking point.

“I don’t want to frighten you,” coronavirus czar Dr. Salman Zarka told the Israeli parliament this week. “But this is the data. Unfortunately, the numbers don’t lie.”

One would think it’s crystal clear that the vaccines in general and the Pfizer vaccine in particular are not delivering anywhere close to what was promised to the hundreds of millions around the world who have taken their jabs. But it isn’t, at least it’s not being acknowledged as being clear. The pro-vaccine crowd is growing at a time when skepticism and even fear should be setting in.

We were lied to about the vaccines setting things right and bringing society back to normal. We were lied to when they said the vaccines would allow people to regain their freedoms, take off their masks, and enjoy life like before the pandemic. And we’re still being lied to about the need to vaccinate everyone in order to beat Covid-19.

Case-in-point: A Carnival cruise to Belize. According to The Gateway Pundit:

Carnival is pushing back on what they call “disinformation” and insisted Marilyn Tackett did not get infected on the ship because she had toured an island about 40 miles off the northern coast of Honduras one day before she started having respiratory problems.

With all of the data pointing to the utter failure of the vaccines, especially the now-FDA-approved Pfizer jabs, why does it seem like the masses are still embracing them? If anything, we’re seeing MORE exuberance among the vaccinated to get the unvaccinated to either take the jabs or exit society altogether.

I’ve spent a great deal of time contemplating this. I’ve talked to a few anti-vaxx pros (I’m a newbie to the anti-vaxx world), some seasoned conspiracy theorists (also a newbie to that realm), a psychologist, a pastor, and two pro-vaxx friends. To all I asked why the science is being ignored. Four reasons emerged as contributing in some way to the delusion.

Already Vaxxed and Unwilling to Admit a Mistake

Mark Twain may or may not have said, “it’s easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.” Whether he said it or not is irrelevant here because the sentiment is true and fully applicable to the current vaccine debate.

I had a lengthy text chat with a friend who happens to be a doctor. He was vaxxed. He’s a conservative and has been fighting to prevent mandates because he believes only the most vulnerable should get the shots. He’s in his 70s and stands by his decision. No matter how much evidence I send his way showing that he may have made a mistake, he follows up with other vaccine-friendly studies to justify his decision.

This seems to be common. Anecdotally I can say there are very few people I know who have taken the injections who are now admitting they regret it. I’ve heard otherwise from some of those I inquired with about this subject, but I haven’t seen it myself. Confirmation bias seems to be in play with many of the pro-vaxxers.

Brainwashed by Government, Media, Big Tech, Academia, and Everyone Else

This is the obvious one. It’s impossible to watch a local news report without a mention of how wonderful and awesome and effective and safe and glorious and beautiful the vaccines are. Even conservatives in government push the jabs. President Trump was booed at his own rally for touting the effectiveness of the shots.

The saddest part is if you ask the average person on the street if they trust the government, the vast majority would say they don’t. Ask them if they trust Big Tech or mainstream media and most will say they don’t. Ask them if they trust Big Pharma and you might as well ask them if they trust a dog to leave a steak alone if left in their food bowl. Yet they still don’t see the irony that they trusted all of these entities when they decided to take the shots.

Sheep in the Herd Following the Wrong Shepherds

Some of us are old enough to remember our parents using some variation of “if they jumped off a bridge would you follow them?” The various versions of the antiquated scolding are no longer cool, but the point is still valid.

Friends, family, neighbors, and our favorite celebrities are pushing us all to get the shots. Some pastors and priests are joining in on the push. The herd is heading towards universal vaccination and far too many people are unwilling to defy them. The science goes against the shots, but the people are heading towards them. It’s as if the notion of “follow the science” has been replaced by “follow the people who say follow the science” even if they’re not actually looking into the science at all.

PsyOp. Principalities and Powers. Pick One. Or Both.

Tinfoil hat time. Or, as Bible-believing Christians might say, “end times” time. The conspiracy theorists I talked to were split. Some are calling it a PsyOp tied to 5G, the New World Order, and The Great Reset. Others are saying it’s the Mark of the Beast and everyone who gets vaccinated is selling their soul.

I think the most likely “fringe” scenario is a milder version of each. Yes, there is clearly a PsyOp involved since the push is ubiquitous. This PsyOp is likely tied to the Principalities and Powers mentioned in Ephesians 6:12.

For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.

But perhaps the better verse to understand what’s happening today can be found in 2 Thessalonians 2:

11 And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: 12 That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.

Granted, these verses were referencing the Son of Perdition and not vaccines, but I would not be surprised to find that there are some connections to the lies driving the world towards the end today and the future lies of the Antichrist.

More Shots Coming

I’ve talked about the facts that should make people reject the vaccines. I’ve gone over the reasons that people seem to be ignoring the science. Let’s conclude by talking about why all of this is happening. There are many possible reasons ranging on the conspiratorial scale from viable to insane, but the one that stands out to me as a short-term goal is the perpetuation of shots.

Pfizer is already issuing third jabs in Israel. They have been approved for immunocompromised patients in the United States. Other nations are on their first round of boosters already. What if this is ongoing? It certainly seems like that’s not only possible but likely.

As The Gateway Pundit reported:

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on Tuesday said a vaccine-resistant variant will likely emerge. But don’t worry because the pharma company already has a system in place to release a “variant-specific” jab within 95 days.

Two doses of the Pfizer vaccine plus a booster shot may not be enough to protect from new variants. So we’re already talking about a fourth Covid jab.

“Every time that the variant appears in the world, our scientists are getting their hands around it,” Bourla told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” “They are researching to see if this variant can escape the protection of our vaccine. We haven’t identified any yet but we believe that it is likely that one day, one of them will emerge.”

It is my belief that they will slowly reveal that there is no end to the shots. Israel is already pushing for their infamous Green Passports to be reconfigured to detail how many shots someone has taken. Once they’re able to make the third shots available to all, the passports will no longer work for those who have had a mere two injections.

Third. Fourth. Tenth. Will it end? No. Pick a dystopian movie or novel and chances are at some point they discussed drugs being regimented to the masses on an ongoing basis. We’re in the process of seeing such a draconian future emerging today.

The powers-that-be rely on the vaccinated to help them press the unvaccinated into succumbing. There is not enough medical science and far too much political science being used to justify universal vaccinations.

