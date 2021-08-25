https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-gestapo-is-back-in-france/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
In France those without a vaccine passport are being denied entry to a grocery store.
We are about to see a world wide revolution of epic proportions. Majority of human population won’t accept tyranny, even more so when it means they can’t eat. pic.twitter.com/wfMGycC1qw
— Hubris is followed by Nemesis (@Junoscout) August 22, 2021
French police prevent families from buying groceries because they lack Vaccine Passports.
Here’s the full video