The principal voice of the U.S. foreign policy establishment is Foreign Affairs, published by the Council on Foreign Relations. Six times a year, the journal features articles by current and former Washington D.C. policymakers and scholars, foreign political leaders and scholars, and other writers and observers who, with some notable exceptions, write from a conventionally liberal perspective. Foreign Affairs is the bible of the globalists who promote multinational solutions to the world’s problems, whether the problem is climate change, international terrorism, conflicts and wars throughout the world, nuclear proliferation, the pandemic and other global health concerns, human rights, and the global balance of power.

Throughout the journal’s history, some important, even seminal, articles have appeared there that helped shape American and Western foreign and defense policies. Halford Mackinder’s “The Round World and the Winning of the Peace” in 1943 foresaw the future global balance of power between a U.S.-led West and a Soviet-led East. George F. Kennan’s famous “X” article entitled “The Sources of Soviet Conduct” in 1947 promoted the policy of containment of the Soviet empire. John Foster Dulles’ “Policy for Security and Peace” in 1954 explained the Eisenhower administration’s policy of “massive retaliation.” Albert Wohlstetter’s “The Delicate Balance of Terror” in 1959 helped shape America’s nuclear weapons force structure and doctrines. Richard Nixon’s “Asia After Vietnam” in 1967 foreshadowed the “opening to China” that transformed global geopolitics. Charles Krauthammer’s “The Unipolar Moment” urged U.S. policymakers to capitalize globally on the West’s victory in the Cold War. Samuel Huntington’s “The Clash of Civilizations” in 1993 prefigured Islam’s clash with the West. That same year, Nichols Kristof’s “The Rise of China” envisioned China as a peer competitor of the United States in the 21st century.

The Foreign Affairs website recently featured an article by Charles Kupchan, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and a professor at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service entitled “The Right Way to Split China and Russia,” that may one day join the list of the journal’s important and seminal articles. Kupchan is effectively calling on the Biden administration to formulate and implement a foreign policy strategy reminiscent of the Nixon-Kissinger policy of the early 1970s, known ever since as “triangular diplomacy.”

Nixon’s strategy was to position the United States closer to China and the Soviet Union than they were to each other. Kupchan points out that Nixon’s strategy was made easier by the fact that the Sino-Soviet rift had been growing since the late 1950s. Nixon’s policy did not cause the rift or split between the two Eurasian giants, but it did deepen it, effectively making China a de facto ally in containing the Soviet empire.

Kupchan concedes that the U.S. cannot stop China’s rise, but it can limit that rise by “trying to lure away from China its main collaborator: Russia.” He advises the Biden administration to “put distance between the two countries” by exploiting “Russia’s own misgivings about its status as China’s junior partner.” “Splitting Russia from China,” he writes, “would check both countries’ ambitions, making it easier for the United States and its democratic partners to defend their liberal values and institutions and to shape a peaceful international system in an increasingly multipolar and ideologically diverse world.”

Kupchan recognizes that the Sino-Russian relationship is “alliance-like.” China’s President Xi and Russian President Putin have essentially re-formed the old Sino-Soviet bloc of the 1950s, but without the ideological baggage that led to internal squabbles. The two Eurasian giants cooperate with each other in the economic, energy, technological, military, and political spheres. But Kupchan writes that China and Russia are not “natural partners.” In fact, Sino-Russian rivalry dates back to at least the 17th century–it has been mostly a competition over territory and status. “During the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries,” Kupchan explains, “China held the upper hand and generally prevailed.” In the 19th and 20th centuries, however, Russia gained the upper hand. The rivalry temporarily eased after the communists seized power in China in 1949, which ushered in a “historically unprecedented period of strategic cooperation between China and the Soviet Union.” That partnership started fraying in 1958 due to ideological differences and China’s resentment of “power asymmetries that decidedly favored the Soviet Union.” Throughout the 1960s, the Sino-Soviet rift grew, culminating in a military clash in 1969. Nixon exploited the split for obvious and important geopolitical reasons–to maintain and strengthen the political pluralism of the Eurasian landmass.

The end of the Cold War ended the Soviet threat to China and lessened the importance of China’s “alliance” with the United States. A confident China and a defeated Russia soon found that they had mutual interests in the post-Cold War world, and this led to cooperation against America’s “unipolar moment.” Kupchan views this cooperation as “impressive and consequential” but believes that “it rests on a fragile base and lacks a foundation of mutual trust.”

What is to be done? Kupchan advocates that Washington “should try to find common ground with Moscow on a wide range of issues” in order to wean Russia away from its asymmetrical alliance with China. This would mean ending economic sanctions against Russia and encouraging increased economic and energy ties between Russia, our European allies, and the United States. Kupchan’s hope is that Russia will come to view China, not the U.S., as its principal geopolitical competitor. The overall goal is to confront China with U.S.-led maritime pressure in the South China Sea and Indian Ocean and Russian continental pressure in Central Asia. It is an axiom of geopolitics that a land power with significant continental distractions will necessarily be less able to devote resources to its maritime front. In this way, Kupchan concludes, the United States and its allies can head off “Beijing’s potential efforts to construct a Sinocentric international system.”

Francis P. Sempa is the author of Geopolitics: From the Cold War to the 21stCentury, America’s Global Role: Essays and Reviews on National Security, Geopolitics and War, and Somewhere in France, Somewhere in Germany: A Combat Soldier’s Journey through the Second World War. He has written lengthy introductions to two of Mahan’s books, and has written on historical and foreign policy topics for The Diplomat, the University Bookman, Joint Force Quarterly, the Asian Review of Books, the New York Journal of Books, the Claremont Review of Books, American Diplomacy, the Washington Times, and other publications. He is an attorney, an adjunct professor of political science at Wilkes University, and a contributing editor to American Diplomacy.

