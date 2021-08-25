https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-taliban-are-laughing-at-us/

The Taliban has appointed former Guantanamo detainee mullah Abdul Qayyum Zakir as acting defence minister, according to Al Jazeera @AlJazeera_World, citing a source in the Islamist movement #Afghanistan — Yalda Hakim (@BBCYaldaHakim) August 24, 2021

Abdul Qayyum Zakir has been appointed the acting defense minister by the Taliban.

Zakir, then known as Abdullah Ghulam Rasoul, was captured on the battlefield and sent to Guantánamo Bay until December 2007, when he was deported to Afghanistan.

Two girls were locked out of the Kabul airport while their parents were admitted. This man had something to say about it: “Mr. Biden, you did this! You planned this. You made the deal with the Taliban. This is the consequences of it.” pic.twitter.com/8Js4iuYvi6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 24, 2021

We just received this audio from an incredibly brave American in Kabul. She was attacked each time she tried to reach the airport. Despite the danger to herself, she wants us to share this. We must guarantee the safety of Americans and our allies before it is too late. pic.twitter.com/Oq6R7YuWuJ — Rep. Carol Miller (@RepCarolMiller) August 21, 2021