We’ve seen a lot of steps heading in the direction of communism during the COVID-19 pandemic, and things are moving quickly. We all watched the “15 days to flatten the curve” turn into months, then more months. We watched our own government force small businesses to close, while allowing major chains to remain open. We watched our parents in nursing homes die of COVID because Democrats like New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo wouldn’t use resources sent by Trump. Better to lose tens of thousands of elderly people than hand a victory to his political nemesis.

On March 10, 2020, Michigan discovered its first two COVID cases and went into lockdown. One month later, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told her constituents that they couldn’t, among other things, buy seeds or paint, or hire landscapers to mow their lawns. She further declared that stores would not be allowed to advertise anything other than groceries, medical supplies, or “items that are necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and basic operation of residences.”

It’s hard to believe these commands were anything more than a dress rehearsal for communism. Has anyone done a study on how many people died of COVID because Larry from Frankenmuth purchased seeds on the black market?

In a total smack in the face to her fellow Michiganders, Whitmer would later go on to defy a lot of her own draconian measures.

All of these lockdown measures, preventing us from growing our own food, followed by our leaders defying their own rules, are directly out of Stalin’s playbook.

I was nauseated in June 2020 when I read about Chinese authorities “rounding up” civilians to quarantine against a virus that 98.1% will survive.

Things like that could never happen in a free society, right? Australia has since sent its military, for the second time in the past year and a half, to enforce lockdowns AND go door-to-door to make sure people are obeying.

This is the 12 year old that police pepper sprayed on August 21, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. pic.twitter.com/NTruNwMK3G — Long John Babylon (@longjohnbabylon) August 22, 2021

I expect military and para-military groups to abuse people in various, not-so-free countries. Having the police pepper-spray kids in the name of health is absurd, but it’s the new reality.

Unarmed Australians, including women and kids, are fighting back the only way they can.

Police, Army, choose which way your facing. Plain and simple this is not about a virus. This man, a hero. #freedom https://t.co/T1PPRL8p8B — Margo Ní Maithúna (@ommy7) August 10, 2021

Australians in Melbourne are protesting their seventh COVID lockdown. People fighting for their freedoms are being beaten and arrested by their own government. It’s starting to look like Tiananmen Square.

Did Australian authorities not learn that 66% of COVID patients were under lockdown?

