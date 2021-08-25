https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/afghanistan-rescue-efforts

Allyson Reneau is a mother from Oklahoma who has already helped save 10 members of an all-girl robotics team from Afghanistan. But now, more and more desperate women are asking for her help.

Allyson joined Glenn Beck on the radio program to detail what it took to help the girls robotics team escape. And she also explained her next goal: To help evacuate more than 200 female judges who fear that the Taliban who they sentenced to jail are coming for them first.

“Because of the media coverage I’ve had over the last few days, the cries for help from within Afghanistan, from women who are in hiding, professional women, who have been fired, who are being hunted, who are being tortured. [There were] reports last night of two killed and shot. And these are professional, educated women. Some beaten to death. Some blinded,” Allyson told Glenn.

“I was back at ground zero again,” she added. “What worked for the girls I helped was not going to work for these people that were in hiding. I said, ‘Send me the list. I’m not going to leave one behind.’ And I thought there would be 20 people. It was 212 women Afghan judges in hiding, Supreme Court [judges]. And I asked my commander friends on the ground, that are helping me, and they said, ‘Yes. They will be the first to die.’ The first to die, because they have imprisoned men. They have imprisoned people who were beating their wives. And all those prisoners have been released. These women are being hunted, and it was 212 women.”

Glenn offered to assist through the Nazarene Fund‘s ongoing rescue efforts in Afghanistan. (Read the latest updates on the Nazarene fund’s rescue operation here.)

“We’re Americans, and we figure it out, don’t we, Glenn?” replied an emotional Allyson. “And I just want to say, Mr. President, if you can hear this message, we need more time. We need more time. Please give us more time!”

President Biden has said the U.S. will be able complete its evacuation in Afghanistan by Aug. 31.

