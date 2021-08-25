https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/25/theyre-doing-great-state-dept-now-saying-briefer-misspoke-about-the-number-of-americans-stranded-in-afghanistan/

Yes, we used the word “stranded” in the title, even though it might upset WH press secretary Jen Psaki.

This morning during another Pentagon briefing, spokesman John Kirby gave a number that helped point out why President Biden and others in the White House like to give the total number of people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan so far, which is now over 80,000. However, the Pentagon says that only about 4,400 of those people are Americans. How many are left? Well, on a call, a State Dept. briefer gave this number:

People were then noting that the claim says “at least” 4,100, but then right on cue apparently something was botched:

Perhaps somebody accidentally told the truth? Or maybe they have no idea whatsoever:

Does it feel like “competence has returned”? Er, no.

