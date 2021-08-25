https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/25/theyre-doing-great-state-dept-now-saying-briefer-misspoke-about-the-number-of-americans-stranded-in-afghanistan/

Yes, we used the word “stranded” in the title, even though it might upset WH press secretary Jen Psaki.

This morning during another Pentagon briefing, spokesman John Kirby gave a number that helped point out why President Biden and others in the White House like to give the total number of people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan so far, which is now over 80,000. However, the Pentagon says that only about 4,400 of those people are Americans. How many are left? Well, on a call, a State Dept. briefer gave this number:

BREAKING: The State Department estimates at least 4,100 American citizens are still actively seeking to get out of Afghanistan, a Senate aide tells CNN https://t.co/JCePqe8CWP — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 25, 2021

People were then noting that the claim says “at least” 4,100, but then right on cue apparently something was botched:

State Department now tells me the BRIEFER MISSPOKE on this call, and the 4100 number is not accurate. State did not provide an accurate number, said Blinken will speak to this later. https://t.co/fYV9aDVScU — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) August 25, 2021

Perhaps somebody accidentally told the truth? Or maybe they have no idea whatsoever:

Too high or low is the big question now. https://t.co/VWxxDXoQq9 — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) August 25, 2021

This WH is an absolute joke. The minute any piece of TRUTH contradicts their talking points, they get the speaker to retract and come out with the LIE shortly after. https://t.co/VXSIrr1lqt — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) August 25, 2021

They don’t want to commit to a number of Americans they are going to leave behind..? — Don Carter (@d1carter) August 25, 2021

In other words, they have no idea… — Allan Burns (@AlBurnsOttawa) August 25, 2021

Unbelievable. This administration is in shambles. But no mean tweets. https://t.co/JdQHJiqomf — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) August 25, 2021

The incompetence of this administration is staggering. You could back a van up to a crack house, load it up, and get a better team. https://t.co/O0xO5wJuEL — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) August 25, 2021

the adults are back in charge https://t.co/OZoHBsshI0 — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) August 25, 2021

Does it feel like “competence has returned”? Er, no.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

