Trevor Lawrence will be under center for Jacksonville when his Jaguars begin their season September 12 in Houston against the Texans.

The number one overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has been competing with Gardner Minshew II for the starting job during training camp and the preseason, but it was only a matter of time before Lawrence was given the keys to the car.

“We wanted him to earn it,” Meyer told reporters on Wednesday. “After (Monday) night’s performance — it was good, obviously not great. We didn’t run the ball very well, but I kind of in my mind, after the second preseason that we kind of have to get someone ready to play in three weeks.”

The Clemson product had an illustrious college career, carrying the Tigers to a National Championship in his freshman season and throwing for 10,098 yards and 90 touchdowns in his three years.

Most expected first-year head coach Urban Meyer to name him the starting quarterback for week one early on in training camp, but Minshew has impressed and Meyer held off until Wednesday to make the decision.

“He’s a much different player than Trevor,” Meyer said of Minshew on Monday. “Trevor’s a down-the-field passer, this guy’s a scramble-around, make-plays guy, but I’ll tell you what he really is, he’s a warrior. And I appreciate warriors. It’s a street fight right now.”

Minshew has appeared for the Jaguars in 23 games over the past three seasons, throwing for 5,530 yards with 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

In the Jaguars’ first two preseason games, Minshew threw for 196 yards while completing 17 of 29 throws and throwing two interceptions. Lawrence has impressed, completing 20-32 throws for 184 yards in his two preseason games, though protection has been an issue. Lawrence has been sacked three times and has been pressured on 37% of his dropbacks according to ESPN.

“We’ve got a great group,” Lawrence said. “Minsh [Minshew] has been awesome, treating me really well. We’ve had a lot of conversations. He’s been a guy that I’ve been able to learn from, and C.J. and Jake [Luton], all those guys, we’re all in it together. You know, we’re all on the same team and, at the end of the day, I think that’s the most important thing. But it’s been good.”

“Moving forward, we’re not making it bigger than it is. I’m going to be the starter and just got to play well, so that doesn’t change.”

With a new head coach and a new system — and coming off a disastrous 1-15 season — starting Lawrence was the only option for Meyer. The two are tied at the hip, and with Meyer making the transition from the college game, hitching your wagon to the top pick of the draft is never a bad idea.

“The college game and NFL game, in my opinion, it’s never been closer,” Meyer said. “The college player has changed. The NFL scheme has changed. You think about the two of those things, NFL scheme used to be dramatically different than college. And the college player used to be much different — the young kid. Those aren’t young kids anymore. Now, a lot of them are gonna start getting paid, the empowerment that’s gone on in college football, the mindset of a college athlete, especially when you get to the players I was fortunate to have, it’s all about the NFL, make no mistake about it. … The two worlds have probably never been closer. There are differences, but they’ve never been closer.”

