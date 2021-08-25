http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/rYsp-xJjNk0/trudeau-deploys-vaccine-mandates-as-wedge-issue-in-canadas-election-11629889200

‘The responsibility of any government is to be there to protect people,’ Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says of mandating vaccinations.

Photo: john morris/Reuters

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...