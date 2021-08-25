https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/25/unbelievable-sec-of-state-tony-blinken-makes-it-abundantly-clear-whos-going-to-be-blamed-for-bidens-afghanistan-disaster/

Secretary of State Tony Blinken had a press conference this afternoon, and clearly the talking points are being set up for the further disaster that is to come from the Biden administration’s botch withdrawal from Afghanistan:

.@SecBlinken cites a State Department analysis in offering 6,000 as the number of “American citizens in Afghanistan who wanted to leave.” 4,500 have so far been evacuated — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) August 25, 2021

Did you catch that “who wanted to leave” part?

Blinken now blaming Americans who don’t get evacuated. Ignored guidance not to go, some may not want to leave. Unbelievable — Marc Thiessen (@marcthiessen) August 25, 2021

They’re setting up a disgusting spin for the disaster this administration created.

Here we go with “wanted to leave”. https://t.co/DAjHAPdcn0 — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) August 25, 2021

Blinken’s “blame the victims” approach is just gross, and he repeated it multiple times during his briefing.

Blinken: “Starting on August 14, when our evacuation operations began, there was a population of as many as 6,000 American citizens in Afghanistan who wanted to leave. Over the last ten days, roughly 4,500 of these…have been safely evacuated along w/immediate family members.” pic.twitter.com/8QtrpT4STb — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 25, 2021

Blinken reups the argument from the Biden administration that all but blames Americans in Afghanistan who haven’t registered with the State Department for the inability to get a firm number of Americans still in the country pic.twitter.com/8xk4qTRFah — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 25, 2021

Basically the White House is setting the stage to claim that anybody remaining in Afghanistan after the end of the month was just too lazy to get out in time. Reality of course tells a very different story.

There it is again… “who wanted to leave” https://t.co/438ZccHahw — RBe (@RBPundit) August 25, 2021

This information Blinken is giving was known weeks ago. He’s talking about Americans who registered with the Embassy months ago. Why didn’t he know the number weeks ago? It should be updated regularly. He’s only scrambling now. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 25, 2021

Someone must ask @SecBlinken why the Embassy’s local staff was left behind? They are at the mercy of the Taliban. This impacts how we are viewed in every single U.S. Embassy around the world. Why didn’t Blinken speak up earlier?? — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 25, 2021

The Biden White House setting the stage to make it appear Americans stranded in Afghanistan didn’t want to leave is as disgusting as it gets:

The next time the White House uses that weasel language about getting Americans “who want to leave” out, understand the position those people are being put in because we refuse to help. https://t.co/u37Fm8Xrid — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 25, 2021

Many still stuck in Afghanistan and it’s far from their choice.

