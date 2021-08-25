https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/25/unbelievable-sec-of-state-tony-blinken-makes-it-abundantly-clear-whos-going-to-be-blamed-for-bidens-afghanistan-disaster/

Secretary of State Tony Blinken had a press conference this afternoon, and clearly the talking points are being set up for the further disaster that is to come from the Biden administration’s botch withdrawal from Afghanistan:

Did you catch that “who wanted to leave” part?

They’re setting up a disgusting spin for the disaster this administration created.

Blinken’s “blame the victims” approach is just gross, and he repeated it multiple times during his briefing.

Basically the White House is setting the stage to claim that anybody remaining in Afghanistan after the end of the month was just too lazy to get out in time. Reality of course tells a very different story.

The Biden White House setting the stage to make it appear Americans stranded in Afghanistan didn’t want to leave is as disgusting as it gets:

Many still stuck in Afghanistan and it’s far from their choice.

