The Democrats are on a mission to destroy America.

The Biden administration promised the Afghans evacuated from Kabul this week will be fully vetted yet already we are seeing that is not true.

At least 100 evacuees out of thousands who fled the country are currently on the US terror watch list.

At least one evacuee has ties to ISIS.

This is what Joe Biden is bringing into your community — and that’s not including the unvetted illegal aliens who are crossing the open US southern border in record numbers.

The Daily Mail reported:

As many as 100 Afghan evacuees flown out of war-torn Kabul are on intelligence agency watch lists, a United States government official warned on Tuesday as it was revealed one passenger flown out to Qatar has potential ties to ISIS. The Afghans, potential candidates for Special Immigration Visas (SIV), were flagged as possible matches to intelligence agency watch lists by the Defense Department’s Automated Biometric Identification System, an official with the U.S. government told Defense One. The Afghan who has potential ties to ISIS was detected by security screeners at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar after they were evacuated from Kabul Airport, another official told the outlet. There have been 6,000 Afghans taken to the airbase. ‘Intelligence, law enforcement, and counterterrorism professionals are conducting screening and security vetting for all SIV applicants and other vulnerable Afghans before they are allowed into the United States,’ a State Department spokesperson told DailyMail.com. ‘We are surging resources to evaluate each case and process these as efficiently as possible to protect homeland security.’ The State Department declined to confirm to DailyMail.com whether any immigrants have been flagged for having ties to ISIS, and it is unclear if they were processed before or after leaving Kabul.

