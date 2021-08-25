https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/update-kamala-harris-possibly-suffering-havana-syndrome/

Kamala opens new global CDC office in Vietnam

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) launched its Southeast Asia Regional Office in Hanoi Wednesday to facilitate pandemic responses in an interconnected world.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, visiting U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has taught countries that the world is more interconnected and interdependent than ever before and the threats nations face are accelerating more rapidly.

Havana Syndrome Update…





