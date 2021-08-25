https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-embassy-in-kabul-advises-americans-to-avoid-airport-citing-security-threats_3965888.html

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital city, issued a statement on Aug. 25 advising Americans in the country to avoid traveling to Kabul airport, citing security threats.

“Because of security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so,” the embassy said in a security alert.

It added in a bolded statement, “U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately.”

The alert did not provide further details as to what security threats lie outside Kabul airport, also known as Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The embassy provided a list of actions to take, including to “be aware of your surroundings at all times, especially in large crowds,” and to “monitor local media for breaking events and adjust your plans based on new information.”

Americans are also advised to follow local authorities’ instructions, which includes movement restrictions related to any curfews.

It followed warnings by U.S. President Joe Biden and other administration officials of a threat made by the ISIS terrorist group to evacuation operations.

Since the Taliban terrorist organization took full control of Afghanistan on Aug. 15 after the U.S.-backed government fled, crowds have flooded to the gates of Kabul airport, desperate to leave.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters in Washington on Aug. 25 that up to 1,500 Americans remain in Afghanistan, while 4,500 have been evacuated since the Taliban takeover.

The British government on Aug. 25 similarly told its citizens to not travel to Kabul airport.

“The security situation in Afghanistan remains volatile. There is an ongoing and high threat of terrorist attack. Do not travel to Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport,” Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said on its website on Aug. 25. “If you are in the area of the airport, move away to a safe location and await further advice.”

“Commercial flights are not currently operating,” the office added. “If you can leave Afghanistan safely by other means, you should do so immediately.”

It also said that the British Embassy in Kabul has had all of its non-essential operations suspended and has relocated in response to the deterioration in the security situation.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters in Kabul on Aug. 24 that they want all foreign evacuations to be completed by Aug. 31 and will accept “no extensions” to the deadline.

“We are sending a message to the Americans again to evacuate their citizens by [Aug. 31] because they have the means to do so, they have planes and the airport is with them and they have to transfer all the forces and contractors who have relation [sic] with foreigners,” he said.

“We are not in favor of allowing Afghans to leave—won’t allow them—and after that, we will not allow [Americans] to be here and we will take a serious position, God willing,” he added.

Biden said on Aug. 24 that the United States is “on a pace” to finish evacuating every American who wants to leave by the Aug. 31 deadline, contradicting statements from both Democrats and Republicans in Congress.

Mimi Nguyen Ly Reporter Mimi Nguyen Ly is a reporter based in Australia. She covers world news with a focus on U.S. news. Contact her at mimi.nl@epochtimes.com.

