https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/08/25/us-turns-away-500-afghan-interpreters-and-other-allies-who-made-it-to-kabul-airport-n432650
About The Author
Related Posts
As CNN Wants To Insist Fox News Drives Anti-Vax Positions the People and the Evidence Say Otherwise
July 26, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy