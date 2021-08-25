https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/25/verizons-race-social-justice-initiative-includes-calls-to-abolish-the-police-and-maybe-capitalism-too/

Christopher Rufo recently promised that he’d have 10 weeks of whistleblower documents from 10 major U.S. corporations. Up this week is Verizon and its “Race & Social Justice” initiative, which, much like American Express’ own anti-racism initiative teaches employees about the evils of capitalism, encourages the defunding or abolishing of police departments, which are the bread and butter of our two-tier society.

Also mirroring the training at American Express, Verizon had its vice president interview Dr. Khalil Muhammad — great-grandson of Nation of Islam founder Elijah Muhammad — to denounce capitalism as a system of racism.

SCOOP: Verizon teaches employees that capitalism is fundamentally racist, that “weaponized White privilege” is a danger to African-Americans, and that employees should support “defunding the police.” I’ve obtained whistleblower documents that will shock you. 🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 25, 2021

He says that every time, but the shock value has worn off.

Last year, Verizon launched a “Race & Social Justice” initiative and created an extensive race reeducation program based on the core tenets of critical race theory, including “systemic racism,” “white privilege,” and “intersectionality.” pic.twitter.com/mJXNLUuKRp — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 25, 2021

As is always the case in these training sessions, participants were asked to fill out “identity maps” and rank themselves on the ladder of privilege.

To begin, Verizon diversity trainers instruct employees to deconstruct their intersectional identities, listing their “race, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, religion, education, profession, and sexual orientation,” then determining their position on the “privilege” hierarchy. pic.twitter.com/ZCii3yhvAS — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 25, 2021

Verizon then instructs employees on the firm’s elaborate racial-etiquette system, warning them against committing “microaggressions” and “microinequities.” Members of the privileged classes must engage in the “lifelong process” of “accountability with marginalized individuals.” pic.twitter.com/hGz0Tqq8zd — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 25, 2021

In a video, former DEI director Ramcess Jean-Louis claims that “weaponized White privilege” is a grave “danger” to African-Americans. Nearly crying, he says that blacks are often “not being viewed as humans” and “not being viewed as whole people with souls.” pic.twitter.com/BjDTsDgq7m — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 25, 2021

Verizon must hire a lot of racists.

As part of the company’s “antiracism” education series, Verizon VP David Hubbard interviewed Khalil Muhammad, great-grandson of former Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad, who denounced America and capitalism as “systems of racism.” pic.twitter.com/2ZctlQ85zR — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 25, 2021

Muhammad argued that the Founding Fathers built a slave economy and that “this early version of global capitalism” produced the “economic incentives” that prevail to this day, with corporations “exploiting poor people in low-income communities,” like modern-day slaveowners. pic.twitter.com/lzWqrUrzuc — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 25, 2021

“There’s no founding American wealth without the experience of enslaved Africans as the wealth generators for this nation” … “If we told that story, then we’d have an easier way of understanding why business people today have a hard time changing business practices, even when they know that they are exploiting poor people in low-income communities.”

Next, Muhammad claimed that the police force is designed to maintain America’s “two-tier society,” “make sure that kids are locked up,” “make sure that people stay in their communities,” and “make sure that they’re criminalizing poverty”—”the bread and butter of systemic racism.” pic.twitter.com/Q7OSPESgRw — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 25, 2021

The two-tier society also includes public education.

Finally, Verizon hosted activist Adrian Burrell, who openly advocated for defunding police departments and moving money to “the community.” As Burrell explained: “If you want to call that ‘abolishing the police,’ or if you want to call that ‘defunding the police,’ so be it.” pic.twitter.com/FnydgIi8RW — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 25, 2021

Verizon’s corporate slogan is “Built Right.” If Verizon executives want to live up to it, they should scrap their antiracism program. Read the full story in City Journal:https://t.co/5arADDIPQ4 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 25, 2021

lmao we live in parody — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) August 25, 2021

It’s a dark comedy. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 25, 2021

I wonder how much money Verizon makes while enjoying capitalism. — Sandy Johnson (@Raidersandy) August 25, 2021

“I mean, but like, still pay your bill and stuff.” — Brian Ruff (@DecaffDog) August 25, 2021

When is the Church of Scientology going to sue woke diversity training programs for stealing their business model? “You have unconscious biases” = “Your soul is full of alien ghosts” — I’ll fathom the bowl 🍹 (@usedatoms) August 25, 2021

Maybe they should stop taking our money and give everyone free phone service then 🙃 — Ginja (@GinjaNinjaGamer) August 25, 2021

I’d like my free socialist mobile service please. Unlimited data cap por favor. Thanks! — Sari Not Sari GigaCharlatan Dr. Musk for Prison (@xenomorpher1) August 25, 2021

This is another publicly traded company whose stocks we should sell or short because this toxic mindset can only lead to losses & bankruptcy. The responsible thing for them to do is sell or liquidate & return *EQUITY* to shareholders & close up shop. — Chien Kwok⚔️ (@chien_kwok) August 25, 2021

Everything woke turns to shit pic.twitter.com/fQTbMctSjo — FurioTX (@Furio1967) August 25, 2021

We aren’t shocked by any of this garbage anymore. It’s pretty mainstream. — Stefanie (@Making_of_a_Mom) August 25, 2021

Why are successful, capitalistic enterprises ashamed of being what they are? Verizon employs thousands of people, provides cutting edge technology, and offers an affordable service for which its customers willingly pay every month. Be proud of that. — Summertime (@Summers8009) August 25, 2021

This is how communism works. It invents false social narratives (formerly about class & currently about race) & then uses them to turn people against each other. This causes anger, resentment, & strife, resulting in infected institutions tearing themselves apart from the inside. — Homerclese ⚔️, 🖕🏻🇨🇳🇮🇷🇵🇸 (@homeytclown) August 25, 2021

That’s how critical race theory works: you just swap out the oppressed based on class and separate by race instead.

Sadly, I’ve lost the capacity to be shocked by any of this. — Mr. Houndstooth (@TerryUnderwater) August 25, 2021

Related:

American Express’ anti-racism initiative teaches the privileged to practice ‘intersectional allyship,’ avoid microaggressions https://t.co/r5CVXm8iqq — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 11, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

