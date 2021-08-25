https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/25/video-from-area-of-afghanistan-pakistan-border-shows-desperate-scramble-to-leave-isnt-only-in-kabul/

Today the State Department issued the following travel warning for U.S. citizens trying to get to Karzai airport in Kabul, Afghanistan:

#Afghanistan: The situation in Kabul continues to change quickly, including at the airport. Do not call the U.S. Embassy for updates. Gates may change daily – we will provide updates via email. The U.S. Government cannot ensure safe passage to the airport. https://t.co/lMQlcryQcl pic.twitter.com/ue4PolOZJD — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) August 25, 2021

So much of the focus is on what’s happening at the airport in Kabul, but people are also trying to flee Afghanistan by other means. This video purports to show the massive number of people trying to get out from an area of the Pakistan/Afghanistan border:

This is not #Kabulairport, this is Spin Boldak border where thousands of people wants to flee Afghanistan to Pakistan. The situation here is far worse than the situation at #KabulAirport but because there are no foreign forces here, it has not been covered by the media. pic.twitter.com/LrUuXk1JSv — Natiq Malikzada (@natiqmalikzada) August 25, 2021

And the scene might even get more chaotic in the coming days.

This is not Kabul airport. This is the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Given that the Taliban has now effectively sealed off HKIA, it appears people are fleeing for the nearest exit. https://t.co/CXW3FUpj5C — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) August 25, 2021

We look forward to President Biden walking away from any questions about all this yet again tomorrow.

This was always going to happen. This was expected. https://t.co/o00K8xCD9v — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 25, 2021

All according to the plan. pic.twitter.com/Kzd1WRxvUb — Farisa La Sabia – Pa’ servirle (@farisa2020) August 25, 2021

Running to a lesser evil https://t.co/8O7Aizo4xS — SeekEr (@Win_Yess) August 25, 2021

So the border to Pakistan is just as bonkers. https://t.co/QdoTgeHhKE — Brielle Ann (@brielleann) August 25, 2021

When any situation hits “flee to Pakistan” level you know it’s dire. https://t.co/RtlsluCAAC — Katie Porter’s Whiteboard (@blackflourLA) August 25, 2021

Abrupt #US withdrawal has led to a massive disaster in #Afghanistan. https://t.co/V7C3pyZsyY — Agnostic Bloke (@AgnosticBloke) August 25, 2021

