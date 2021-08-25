https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/25/video-from-area-of-afghanistan-pakistan-border-shows-desperate-scramble-to-leave-isnt-only-in-kabul/

Today the State Department issued the following travel warning for U.S. citizens trying to get to Karzai airport in Kabul, Afghanistan:

So much of the focus is on what’s happening at the airport in Kabul, but people are also trying to flee Afghanistan by other means. This video purports to show the massive number of people trying to get out from an area of the Pakistan/Afghanistan border:

And the scene might even get more chaotic in the coming days.

We look forward to President Biden walking away from any questions about all this yet again tomorrow.

