America just doesn’t have a good “feeling” about Vice President Kamala Harris.

Going back 28 years in NBC polling, no other new vice president has been welcomed so coldly by Americans as the Democrat and first woman in the job.

In the latest survey, pollster Bill McInturff pointed out her low positive rating, at 37%, and tweeted this morning, “VP Harris has lowest feeling thermometer of any first year VP going back to Gore in 1993 with an unprecedented ‘very negative’ rating on @NBCNews survey tracking.”

The survey put her positive rating below former Vice Presidents Al Gore, Dick Cheney, Joe Biden, and Mike Pence.

She also has the largest “total positive” versus “total negative” gap at negative 9 points. For comparison, Cheney’s gap was a positive 23 points.

And McInturff also highlighted the vice president’s “very positive” versus “very negative” rating to rank her thermometer reading and found that gap at a whopping negative 17 points, nearly tripling the next worst, Biden’s negative 6 points in his first year of the Obama administration.

Since taking office, Harris has struggled to emerge. She has been given the job of fixing illegal immigration and pushing through election reform, but both are stalled. She is currently on a trip through Asia.