https://hannity.com/media-room/warren-are-you-sitting-down-i-believe-in-science-i-know-that-climate-change-is-real/

As the nation struggles to safely rescue countless Americans and their allies in Afghanistan, Elizabeth Warren is promoting the Green New Deal, bravely informing her followers on social media that she “believes in science.”

“Are you sitting down? Because I’m about to say something that can be pretty shocking, at least in Washington: I believe in science. So I know that climate change is real. And we have to fight this crisis with everything we’ve got,” posted Warren on Twitter.

Are you sitting down? Because I’m about to say something that can be pretty shocking, at least in Washington: I believe in science. So I know that climate change is real. And we have to fight this crisis with everything we’ve got. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 25, 2021

The Democrat’s post comes as President Biden’s foreign policy efforts in Afghanistan fall apart.

Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw ripped President Biden’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan on Fox News Tuesday, saying the Commander-in-Chief is “building the Taliban back better” -not America.

“Every time you think of something you shouldn’t do that’s exactly what he does. He is building the Taliban back much better,” he said. “That’s exactly what he has done. He is not building America back better.”

“You know what the House has been working on all week – what Pelosi has been putting on the floor – is giant inflation-driving spending bills. $3.5 trillion, which is actually closer to really $6 trillion if the math is done correctly as well as that $1 trillion of infrastructure spending. That’s what they’re talking about right now,” Crenshaw said.

“It’s wasteful spending at a time when we don’t need it and in a time we all need to be focused on what’s going on in Afghanistan. As you noted, there is bipartisan outrage over this Aug. 31 deadline.”

“I never thought I would see our American military; our country acting this way,” he said. “We don’t run from these people. We make our own timelines and those timelines should be based on getting our people out in a timely manner. And it’s over when we say it’s over. If they don’t like that, then too bad. We will kill you.”

“That’s exactly what we do to people who get in the way of us saving Americans,” Crenshaw continued. “And that’s exactly the message that should be delivered right now. And I’m telling you, there is actually bipartisan support for this — for extending the deadline, and it’s time we stand up for ourselves and stand up for the people we left behind in this botched withdrawal and it’s time we act like America again.”

Read the full report at Fox News.

A PLAN FOR THAT? Elizabeth Warren Unveils $1 TRILLION Plan to Fight ‘Environmental Racism’ posted by Hannity Staff – 10.10.19 Democratic frontrunner Elizabeth Warren unveiled her latest policy proposal regarding climate change this week; calling for $1.5 trillion in new spending to combat “environmental racism.” “In 1987, the United Church of Christ’s Commission on Racial Justice commissioned one of the first studies on hazardous waste in communities of color. A few years later – 28 years ago this month – delegates to the First National People of Color Environmental Leadership Summit adopted 17 principles of environmental justice. But in the years since, the federal government has largely failed to live up to the vision these trailblazing leaders outlined, and to its responsibilities to the communities they represent,” writes Warren. Justice for communities on the front lines of the climate crisis must be at the core of our response to climate change. Here’s my plan for how I’ll center environmental justice in the fight to end the climate crisis. https://t.co/agB4llfPRg — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 9, 2019 “From predominantly black neighborhoods in Detroit to Navajo communities in the southwest to Louisiana’s Cancer Alley, industrial pollution has been concentrated in low-income communities for decades,” she adds. “The Green New Deal will involve deploying trillions of dollars to transform the way we source and use energy. In doing so, the government must prioritize resources to support vulnerable communities and remediate historic injustices.” Read Warren’s full plan here. ADD IT TO THE LIST: Warren Says Pandemic Response Must Include ‘Free Child Care, Pre-K, Paid Leave’ posted by Hannity Staff – 2.02.21 Senator Elizabeth Warren doubled-down on her calls to expand America’s massive entitlement system this week; saying any response to the CoVID pandemic should include universal child care, pre-k education, and paid leave. “Make no mistake: This pandemic has set women back, with lifetime consequences. We need big, structural change to tackle this crisis head on—like universal child care, universal pre-k, and paid leave,” posted Warren on Twitter. Make no mistake: This pandemic has set women back, with lifetime consequences. We need big, structural change to tackle this crisis head on—like universal child care, universal pre-k, and paid leave.https://t.co/m2MDs3Dz8L — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 2, 2021 President Biden has already pledged to spend upwards of $4 trillion in his first days in office on a series of issues including CoVID, immigration, and the environment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

