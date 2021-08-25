https://hannity.com/media-room/watch-oregon-gov-imposes-outdoor-mask-mandate-regardless-of-vaccination-status/

Oregon Governor Kate Brown re-imposed outdoor mask mandates in most public places this week -regardless of vaccination status- claiming the move is necessary to slow the transmission of the Delta Variant in the United States.

“Today, I’m announcing that effective Friday, August 27th, masks will be required in all public outdoor settings where physical distancing is not possible, regardless of vaccination status,” said the Governor.

“Masks have proven to be effective at reducing transmission and are a necessary measure right now, even in some outdoor settings,” she added.

Brown’s announcement comes hours after Dr. Anthony Fauci warned America that the pandemic may not be under “control” by the Spring of 2022.

“What does control look like?” asked CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

“If we can get through this winter and get the majority of non-vaccinated people vaccinated, I hope we can start to get some good control in the Spring of 2022,” stated Fauci.

The FDA fully approved the vaccine from Pfizer this week, clearing the path for more mandates in the days ahead.

“Our scientific and medical experts conducted an incredibly thorough and thoughtful evaluation of this vaccine,” Dr. Peter Marks, director of FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. “We evaluated scientific data and information included in hundreds of thousands of pages, conducted our own analyses of Comirnaty’s safety and effectiveness, and performed a detailed assessment of the manufacturing processes, including inspections of the manufacturing facilities.”

Watch Brown’s remarks above.

