President Joe Biden hosted a cybersecurity meeting this afternoon:

And it went great. Really, really great:

What audio did the White House cut off? Was it something that might make Joe Biden look bad? Something like this, maybe?

The reporter was NBC News’ Peter Alexander:

This is fine.

Apparently being the NBC guy isn’t enough anymore.

And by the way, it was indeed the audio for Biden’s response to Alexander that was cut off:

Good Lord.

Biden may be losing the confidence of Americans, Afghans, and people all over the world, not to mention his own damn White House, but hey, at least he hasn’t lost his sense of humor. His twisted, demented sense of humor.

Much leader. Such presidential.

