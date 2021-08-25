https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/25/watch-wh-cuts-off-audio-of-joe-bidens-appalling-response-to-nbc-news-journo-peter-alexanders-question-about-americans-stranded-in-afghanistan/

President Joe Biden hosted a cybersecurity meeting this afternoon:

Biden kicks off a meeting on cybersecurity pic.twitter.com/KMw8gQgbH5 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 25, 2021

And it went great. Really, really great:

And @POTUS appears to answer a reporter’s question about the #Afghanistan deadline but @WhiteHouse cuts off audio of the feed from the State Dining Room. pic.twitter.com/42yY5VkxMy — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 25, 2021

What audio did the White House cut off? Was it something that might make Joe Biden look bad? Something like this, maybe?

Pres. Biden (after introductory remarks on cybersecurity) ignored a question about what he’ll do if Americans are still in Afghanistan after Aug 31. When it was repeated, he joked to the reporter that “you’ll be the first person I call,” per pool report. — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2021

The reporter was NBC News’ Peter Alexander:

Responding to @PeterAlexander, @POTUS quipped he’d be the first person he calls when he decides what to do about evacuees remaining in #Afghanistan, according to @stevenportnoy. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 25, 2021

I asked President Biden what he will do if Americans are still in Afghanistan after the 8/31 deadline.

His response: “You’ll be the first person I call.”

Took no questions. pic.twitter.com/MlyFIayrMZ — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) August 25, 2021

This is fine.

And he’s the NBC guy https://t.co/DJgmFq07yR — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 25, 2021

Apparently being the NBC guy isn’t enough anymore.

And by the way, it was indeed the audio for Biden’s response to Alexander that was cut off:

REPORTER: “If Americans are still in Afghanistan after the deadline what will you do?” BIDEN: *smirks* *White House cuts audio feed* pic.twitter.com/k0SGWhpXm6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 25, 2021

When Joe Biden does take questions, his handlers screen reporters and provide him a list of preapproved reporters to call on. Now, The White House is cutting the audio feed when a reporter tries to ask him a question. Operation Protect Joe Biden is in full swing. https://t.co/k0uDijIpfl — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 25, 2021

Good Lord.

Oh my gosh they cut the President’s microphone so nobody could hear him answer. That’s how worried this White House is about Biden answering questions on Afghanistan. https://t.co/1mGjxXCB9w — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 25, 2021

Biden may be losing the confidence of Americans, Afghans, and people all over the world, not to mention his own damn White House, but hey, at least he hasn’t lost his sense of humor. His twisted, demented sense of humor.

nothing like a little flippancy with American lives https://t.co/RvjUygZDvW — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 25, 2021

snarky is not exactly the right tone i’d take while talking about abandoning US nationals. restoring the soul of america indeed. https://t.co/70JwLzxlcw — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 25, 2021

Americans are trapped behind enemy lines because of his botched withdrawal – and Biden is joking about it https://t.co/MD2xNortRS — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) August 25, 2021

This isn’t funny. Americans are being held hostage in a Taliban-controlled country, yet Biden is telling jokes when asked if they would be left behind if they can’t get out by next week… https://t.co/St6RhxHQ2E — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) August 25, 2021

Joe Biden thinks you are a jerk if you ask him a question. https://t.co/UuBpvvV8ah — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) August 25, 2021

Now he’s just being an asshole. https://t.co/jzuG29WSlO — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) August 25, 2021

You can read his lips here. They cut it off right as he said it. Fucking bastard. https://t.co/k35OQ3u6mN — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 25, 2021

Much leader. Such presidential.

