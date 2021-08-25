https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/president-biden-addresses-terrorist-attack-outside-kabul-airport-killed-12?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Joe Biden told those responsible for the attacks on Kabul airport today: “We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

Biden made the remarks during an address to the nation on Thursday regarding the terrorist attack that killed 12 U.S. service members outside Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

Gunfire and the two explosions from suicide bombers also injured 52 service members and over a dozen Afghans near the airport.

Biden began his remarks, saying, “It’s been a tough day.”

He said that an ISIS-K group attacked U.S. service members and Afghans at the Kabul airport, where a number of civilians were also wounded and killed. He added that the situation is still evolving, and he is being updated.

Biden warned attackers and anyone who wishes the U.S. harm, “We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

He added that the U.S. will not be intimidated and will work with its partners and allies to get out of Afghanistan. Regarding the evacuations from Afghanistan, the president said that 12,000 people have been evacuated in seven hours.

Biden said that there is unanimity within the military on the objective of the mission for withdrawing from Afghanistan and on how to achieve it. He explained that the mission will be completed and continue even after U.S. troops have left Afghanistan, which includes finding the means to get Americans out that are left behind.

When Biden started taking questions, he said that the first person he was “instructed to call on” was an NBC reporter.

During his answers to questions, Biden said that if additional force is needed, he will grant it. He also said that no mistake was made at the Kabul airport leading up to the terrorist attacks.

According to what he has been told, there is no collusion between the Taliban and ISIS-K group, Biden said, regarding the terrorist attack on U.S. service members near the Kabul airport.

He added that the Taliban “are not good guys at all.” His remark came after Pentagon press secretary John Kirby refused to say in an interview that the Taliban is an enemy of America.

Biden also said that not all Americans want to return to the U.S. from Afghanistan, as he discussed the evacuation efforts.

According to the military, Bagram Air Base was not of value and it was wiser to focus on Kabul, Biden said in response to a reporter’s question on giving up the airbase to the Taliban.

