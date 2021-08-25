https://www.theblaze.com/shows/levintv/levin-afghanistan-moral-compass

President Joe Biden’s abysmal, failed withdrawal from Afghanistan has stranded American citizens and our allies alike. But after Biden spoke to the nation, MSNBC’s far-left hosts praised him for “owning” the decision. It took one of their own guests to blast Biden for his outright lies.

On a recent episode of “LevinTV,” host Mark Levin raised the cry for a return to a moral American response to help our Afghan allies while exposing Biden’s apparent lack of a moral compass.

Levin played clip of MSNBC’s disgraced news anchor Brian Williams praising President Biden’s speech as he spoke with Army veteran Matt Zeller.

“I’m curious to hear your reaction of this consequential speech by the American President. [He] didn’t run from it. He owned it. He owned his decision. He owned the fact that, as he put it, the buck stops with him,” Williams said to Zeller.

“I hope he gets to own their deaths, too,” Zeller shot back, referring to the Afghans who helped America during its military campaign.

“I feel like I watched a different speech than the rest of you guys. I was appalled,” Zeller continued. “There was such a profound bold-faced lie in that speech — the idea that we planned for every contingency? I have been personally trying to tell this administration, since it took office, I’ve been trying to tell our government for years that this was coming. We sent them plan after plan on how to evacuate these people. Nobody listened to us. They didn’t plan for the evacuation of our Afghan wartime allies; they’re trying to conduct it now at the 11th hour.”

Zeller’s reprimand continued, saying that what the Biden administration was “most concerned about was the optics” and that they “had all the people and equipment in place to be able to save these people months ago, and we did nothing.”

Levin agreed with Zeller, adding his own thoughts on why America must get those Afghans we know assisted our military out of the country.

“Some [are saying] that since we can’t vet all these Afghans, we really shouldn’t be bringing them back [to the U.S.] That is simply unacceptable to me,” Levin said. “The military has a list. They know who assisted us.

“From a perspective of character and morality, when we ask people to help us … and then we turn our backs on them, that is not acceptable. That’s not what Americans do,” he went on to say. “That really is appalling to me. Absolutely. This isn’t the same as people coming across the southern border with whom we have no connection … we’re talking about people who are going to be killed, refugees. People who worked with us. If this isn’t a refugee, if these aren’t refugees, then what the hell is?”

Watch the video clip below to hear more from Mark Levin:

Want more from Mark Levin?

To enjoy more of “the Great One” — Mark Levin as you’ve never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

