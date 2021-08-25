https://uncanceled.news/were-the-pfizer-vaccines-approved-because-they-establish-a-perpetual-need-for-booster-shots/

The FDA’s approval of the Pfizer “vaccine” for Americans over the age of 16 drew questions from many, even those who support distribution of the vaccines. Pfizer’s drug has performed the worst against the Delta Variant, especially compared to Moderna. Moreover, the “protection” from the drug against all variants of Covid-19 appears to wane after around 6-months.

And perhaps that’s the point. Pfizer is primed to be the main distributor of the so-called “booster” shots with the infrastructure in place to offer them to a large chunk of the world’s population at intervals of three to six months. As odd as it may seem to those of us who want to see a return to normal rather than the “new normal” they seem to be creating around us, it makes perfect sense to both the indoctrinators and the indoctrinated. Apparently, those of us who do not fall into either category are in the minority.

According to an article in The Daily Beast that highlighted the failures of the Pfizer injections in Israel, there has been a peculiar disconnect from reality. While many of us see the need for booster shots so soon after the initial double-dose as a clear negative, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention actually took the news as a positive. Seriously.

According to the article:

By mid-July, Sheba Hospital Professor Galia Rahav began to experiment with booster shots for oncology patients, transplant patients, and the hospital’s own staff. A group of 70 elderly vaccinated Israelis with transplanted kidneys were the first to receive a third dose.

The success of Rahav’s trials in boosting immunity at about the sixth-month mark contributed to the Centers for Disease Control decision, announced last week, to begin offering booster shots to Americans in September.

The fact that the CDC and FDA are favoring the Pfizer drug despite it having lower overall effectiveness against Covid-19 should raise alarm bells. In fact, it should terrify anyone who has received the Pfizer jabs because it seems their best value in the eyes of the powers-that-be is that Pfizer’s “vaccines” promise a need for indefinite booster shots. It’s not like an actual vaccine in which permanent immunity is established in one or two treatments. With Covid-19, the Pfizer shot is the ticket to perpetual boosting.

If that’s the quality the powers-that-be seek, what could their actual motivations be? Some of us have turned towards conspiracy theories today even if we didn’t believe them in the past because the “vaccines” have made us question the motives of those supposedly leading us. Governments across the world are turning to mandates as their preferred societal existence. This seems to be less about making us medically well and more about keeping constant control over the population.

It’s The Great Reset emerging before our eyes, and it seems that “depopulation,” that scary word used by conspiracy theorists for years, may be part of the agenda.

That’s where Pfizer comes in. They may have the worst track record for stopping Covid-19, but they have the best track record in the eyes of the elites who envision a populace beholden to government and their Big Pharma cronies. Anyone who wants to continue to be “protected” during this and future episodes of Pandemic Panic Theater need to boost, boost, and boost. If we’re supposed to take Pfizer jabs two or three (or more) times per year just to stay up-to-date against the latest manufactured variants, then we are defeated as a people and are therefore easier to keep in compliance with government diktats.

Israel is already heading in that direction thanks to their wholehearted embrace of the Pfizer jabs. According to The Daily Beast:

In order to keep severe illness and the number of COVID deaths down, and avoiding a fourth national lockdown, Israel has embarked on an aggressive effort to provide all adults with boosters in a matter of weeks.

As of this week, all Israelis over 30 will be eligible to receive booster shots. By the end of the month, they are expected to be universally available to anyone over the age of 12 who received their second vaccine five months or more ago.

Israel will then reconfigure its Green Passports, granting them only to the triple-vaccinated, and limiting their validity to six months. In anticipation of this change, the number of unvaccinated Israelis getting their first shots has tripled since the beginning of August.

It’s easy to dismiss the Israel data because nobody in mainstream media is talking about it. Kudos to leftist publication The Daily Beast for breaking from their standard vaccine-pushing agenda to report this particular truth. They didn’t even inject (pun intended) too much pro-vaccine propaganda into the report.

This needs to be seen for what it is. Israel is a crystal clear example that the Pfizer vaccine doesn’t work. They have 80% of their eligible population inoculated with the vast majority of them on the ongoing Pfizer shot regiment. Despite this fact, they experienced their second-highest surge in cases on Tuesday. What sort of delusion does it require to see this data and still believe the Pfizer jabs — or any of the “vaccines” for that matter — should be FDA approved and pushed tenaciously to the masses?

Pfizer’s jab was picked first for FDA approval because it has performed well. It doesn’t perform well at stopping Covid-19, but it meets the needs of the powers-that-be to force people into a lifetime of compliance.

Image by Prefeitura de Pelotas, PDM-owner, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Dangers of Speaking the Truth Diminish If We Work Together

It’s becoming harder and harder for patriots to ignore the deep suppression of truth that’s happening in America today.

In all of my years in journalism, I have never received as many threats or been attacked by big companies like Google and Facebook as I have in 2021. I’d say that ever since we started covering widespread voter fraud, government-endorsed Pandemic Panic Theater, vaccine cover-ups, Critical Race Theory, and the various Neo-Marxist and Satanic agendas at play, I’ve been targeted more in months than the entirety of my life prior.

Speaking the truth is getting harder with so much censorship and suppression rampant. Prior to 2020, I was not a “conspiracy theorist” or an “anti-vaxxer,” but if there’s one thing the onslaught of exposed lies have taught us in the last 18 months, it’s that we cannot take what we’re told by the “arbiters of truth” at face value. There’s an agenda behind every message, a narrative driving every story, and a series of gigantic cover-ups designed to keep the masses in the dark.

This is why we’re building a network of news outlets that are willing to go against the narrative and expose the truth. We need help. We’re establishing strong partnerships with like-minded news outlets and courageous journalists. Even as Big Tech suppresses us, the honest messages they’re trying to quash are finding their way to the eyes and ears of patriots across the nation. With the help of new content partners like The Epoch Times and The Liberty Daily, we’re starting to see a real impact.

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

Some of our content is spread across all of these sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

I’ve said much of this before. From time to time I reframe this request for assistance by taking the most relevant message of the day and adjusting the story accordingly. We’ve discussed this network in previous articles. Now, it’s time to talk about help. First and foremost, we need financial assistance detailed below. But we could also use more writers who are willing to volunteer their thoughts for the sake of spreading the message. Those who are interested should contact me directly.

As far as money, we’re looking better than we have in the recent past, but we are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $2200-$7800 per month. May, 2021, for example, was amazing and we almost broke even. June, revenue was sluggish at best and we had to make up a big difference out of our pockets. But we’re not just trying to get out of the red. If and when we start getting enough contributions to expand, we will do just that. Very few get into journalism to try to get rich and we’re definitely not among those who do. Our success is driven by spreading the truth, profitable or not.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Time is short. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

