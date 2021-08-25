https://www.oann.com/western-digital-in-advanced-talks-to-merge-with-japans-kioxia-holdings-wsj/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=western-digital-in-advanced-talks-to-merge-with-japans-kioxia-holdings-wsj

The logo of Western Digital Corporation is displayed at the company's headquarters in Tokyo
The logo of Western Digital Corporation is displayed at the company’s headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Yoshiyasu Shida

August 25, 2021

(Reuters) – Western Digital Corp is in advanced talks to merge with Japanese semiconductor firm Kioxia Holdings Corp in a deal potentially valued at more than $20 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Western Digital’s shares jumped as much as 15% in afternoon trading.

The companies could reach an agreement as early as mid-September, the report https://on.wsj.com/2Wn8KHC said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Western Digital and Kioxia did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

