The logo of Western Digital Corporation is displayed at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Yoshiyasu Shida

August 25, 2021

(Reuters) – Western Digital Corp is in advanced talks to merge with Japanese semiconductor firm Kioxia Holdings Corp in a deal potentially valued at more than $20 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Western Digital’s shares jumped as much as 15% in afternoon trading.

The companies could reach an agreement as early as mid-September, the report https://on.wsj.com/2Wn8KHC said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Western Digital and Kioxia did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

