https://redstate.com/andrewmalcolm/2021/08/25/what-i-learned-from-helpless-refugees-in-a-war-zone-that-heartless-joe-biden-really-should-know-n432375
About The Author
Related Posts
Democrats Lost the Battle Over the Capitol Riot Commission; Here’s Their Next Chess Move
May 30, 2021
Larry Elder, Major Williams, and the CA Recall Ballot: Sabotage, Racism, or Just Plain Tomfoolery?
July 21, 2021
Asa Hutchinson Folds Like a Cheap Suit to Preserve His 'Reasonable Conservative' Credentials
August 4, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy