My friend who has been following the New York Times’ coverage of the debacle in Afghanistan provided an update today. He writes:

There are at least four articles worth a look. Unfortunately none has been reposted at other sites yet. Probably some will be later.

I will briefly summarize the situation. NYT continues to give significant coverage to the plight of American citizens likely to be left behind in Afghanistan. It even mentions that Biden officials don’t want to acknowledge the problem.

On top of that, NYT quotes Republicans (Ben Sasse and Michael McCaul) attacking Biden for his desertion of Americans. (NYT rarely quotes Republicans nowadays.) In fact, Republican critics are quoted, although few or no Democrats outside of the administration are. It is extraordinary.

The plight of stranded Americans is featured in three NYT stories, one front page. There is also a story on Biden’s use of the Berlin airlift analogy. Although it gives too much credence to the comparison, the headline pointedly notes that the administration is using the Berlin analogy because it is “eager to shift narrative.”

We’ll see what happens if and when thousands of Americans are in fact left behind. At this rate, it’s going to be tough to cover that up.

Biden appears to have lost the New York Times. Oh well, at least he still has Jennifer Rubin.

