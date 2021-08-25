https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/25/wtf-is-going-on-here-on-a-foreign-policy-hot-streak-joe-biden-has-reportedly-thrown-china-a-big-meaty-bone-of-their-own/

When Joe Biden is at the wheel, the hits just keep coming:

After enraging allies with Afghanistan betrayal, and having already gifted Putin his pipeline, Biden now rewards China by softening on Huawei. https://t.co/yaIsWGrt5Q — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 25, 2021

He’s giving this to China. He gave Russia a pipeline. And he gave the Taliban an air force. Seems counter-productive. https://t.co/zgC99zNLWv — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) August 25, 2021

U.S. officials have approved license applications worth hundreds of millions of dollars for China’s blacklisted telecom company Huawei to buy chips for its growing auto component business, two people familiar with the matter said. Huawei, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker, has been hobbled by trade restrictions imposed by the Trump administration on the sale of chips and other components used in its network gear and smartphones businesses. The Biden administration has been reinforcing the hard line on exports to Huawei, denying licenses to sell chips to Huawei for use in or with 5g devices. But in recent weeks and months, people familiar with the application process told Reuters the U.S. has granted licenses authorizing suppliers to sell chips to Huawei for such vehicle components as video screens and sensors. The approvals come as Huawei pivots its business toward items that are less susceptible to U.S. trade bans.

In other words, if Reuters’ sources are accurate, the Biden administration is bending over for China. Which — let’s face it — wouldn’t come as a surprise given Biden’s track record. It would, however, be shameful and gross.

Yay no mean tweets! — SL (@slaurie526) August 25, 2021

Build [Our Enemies] Back Better — Giuseppe Franco (@viperstrike74) August 25, 2021

This is the Biden Doctrine at work, everyone.

WTF is going on here? If Trump were doing all of this, the media would suggest he were a Chinese agent. https://t.co/nOgXwfrVZZ — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 25, 2021

