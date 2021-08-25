https://noqreport.com/2021/08/25/wth-more-than-two-dozen-california-school-students-parents-stuck-in-afghanistan-unable-to-get-to-kabul-airport/

More than two dozen students from Cajon Valley School District in San Diego, California are currently trapped in Afghanistan and unable to get to Kabul airport.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the families traveled to Afghanistan for a summer trip on special visas for US military service. Cajon Valley School Board President Tamara Otero said the families had tickets to fly out of Afghanistan, “but unfortunately they were not able to get to the airport.” – The Times reported.

“The biggest concern is that the Taliban closed the airport,” Otero said. “We are so worried about our students that are stuck there. We’ll do the best we can to get them out.”

The Los Angeles Times reported : At least 24 students from the Cajon Valley Union School District in El Cajon and 16 parents are stranded in Afghanistan after taking a summer trip abroad. They are among thousands of individuals waiting to leave the country amid political unrest caused by the U.S. military pullout after 20 years of occupation. The U.S. government is […]