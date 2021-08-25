https://www.oann.com/xiaomi-second-quarter-revenue-surges-64-year-on-year-as-phone-sales-rise/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=xiaomi-second-quarter-revenue-surges-64-year-on-year-as-phone-sales-rise



FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks visit Xiaomi brand's store, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kyiv, Ukraine October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

August 25, 2021

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) – Xiaomi Corp posted second-quarter revenue of 87.8 billion yuan on Wednesday, up 64% year on year and above analyst expectations, as the company grew its market share in the global smartphone market.

Net income reached 6.32 billion yuan, up 87.4% year on year and above analyst expectations.

(Reporting by David Kirton in Shenzhen and Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; Editing by Edmund Blair)

