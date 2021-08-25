https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/vaccine-truth-bomb/
Epic seeing the younger generation seeing through the lies being pushed on the world pic.twitter.com/uCvX1PQIk3
— ZNeveri (@ZNeveri) August 22, 2021
British teen knows the real score.
“It’s straight out of 1984 book, the idea that we’re going to have to get out our phones, get out our passes, show our papers in the streets, or if we want to go in a pub, it’s funny, it’s honestly funny that people don’t see where this is going. It’s about control. If you allow the government to break the law and violate your rights for an emergency, what’s stopping them from creating an emergency to break the law.”