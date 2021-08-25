https://www.theepochtimes.com/youtube-bans-forced-vaccination-big-tech-critic-naomi-wolf_3965730.html

Liberal author Naomi Wolf’s DailyClout channel was abruptly deleted by YouTube after she posted an interview with a prominent critic of mandatory masking policies in schools.

“This censorship highlights the extreme clampdown on free speech and public discourse prevailing in the United States,” Wolf said in a statement after the channel was eliminated.

Wolf, a co-founder of the DailyClout website, is a widely published journalist and bestselling author of books such as “The Beauty Myth: How Images of Beauty Are Used Against Women” (1990) and “The End of America: Letter of Warning to a Young Patriot” (2007). She was an advisor to then-President Bill Clinton’s 1996 reelection campaign and to then-Vice President Al Gore, both Democrats.

Twitter banned Wolf, who has been critical of vaccine passports and media coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, earlier this summer, as The Epoch Times reported at the time. Twitter said Wolf had disseminated vaccine misinformation in violation of the microblogging website’s policies, a claim she denies.

Wolf said she can’t state with certainty why YouTube suppressed the DailyClout channel.

“I can’t possibly know what YouTube’s motives are. There’s no appeal, as with Twitter, there’s no appeal process. There’s no one I can call,” she told The Epoch Times in a follow-up interview.

The DailyClout website’s mission “couldn’t be more pure and altruistic—to explain democracy,” Wolf said.

“We’re not partisan. We don’t support one side or the other. We literally exist to explain legislation and the legislative process and what’s in a bill. We read the stimulus bill and point out what’s in it. We read the health care bill and bullet point what’s in it,” Wolf said.

“We do the hard work of making civic engagement easy and accessible for everybody.”

YouTube sent DailyClout an email that advised a video titled “Dr Naomi Wolf and Leslie Manookian speak about her award-winning documentary ‘The Greater Good,’” had been removed for violating YouTube’s “medical misinformation policy.”

“YouTube doesn’t allow claims about COVID-19 vaccinations that contradict expert consensus from local health authorities or the World Health Organization (WHO),” stated the email dated Aug. 21, which The Epoch Times obtained.

The video featured an interview Wolf conducted with Leslie Manookian, president and founder of Health Freedom Defense Fund Inc. (HFDF). In the video the two discussed apparent conflicts of interest at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is run by Anthony Fauci. NIAID is part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which in turn is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The NIAID holds patents on COVID-19 vaccines, which has been documented by Public Citizen and Axios.

Manookian noted that NIH allows employees who hold patents to receive up to $150,000 a year per patent and Wolf said there was a need for an open public discussion of this issue.

Wolf was deplatformed by Twitter after sharing with 146,000 followers UNC senior researcher Dr. Ralph Baric’s resume, which shows his work on gain-of-function research had been funded by NIAID under Fauci. Vanity Fair also reported on the funding.

“I can’t stress enough … [that] I was reporting … on primary source public documents … reporting matters of public record,” as opposed to breaking actual news, Wolf said in the interview.

Wolf said both the Twitter and YouTube bans came as she was merely “reporting on successful legal efforts or legislative efforts to ban vaccine passports, to ban vaccine discrimination or to change policy around mask mandates.”

“I don’t know why a successful channel that was bringing matters of public importance to viewers was deplatformed,” Wolf said.

“Many, many, many credible important voices are being deplatformed, a good proportion on the right—I happen to be on the left … and I am part of a lawsuit against big tech.”

Wolf said she is concerned about governmental collaboration with big tech.

“I believe that government is not allowed to use private industry to go around the First Amendment … and so if there’s any coordination there, that is unlawful and that’s what [the legal process of] discovery is for.”

Wolf said she was disturbed when President Joe Biden and his aides have raged against what they called misinformation.

“In a democracy when a head of state … [engages in that] kind of finger pointing [such a thing] has no place in an open democracy with a First Amendment. It’s very dangerous,” she said.

“I think something very serious indeed is happening if a channel devoted to educating people from all walks of life, all political persuasions, every age, about democracy in America is closed down. That’s really serious.”

The Epoch Times reached out to YouTube, which is owned by Google, for a comment, but had not received a reply as of press time.

