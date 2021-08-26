https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/100-afghan-refugees-flagged-by-terrorism-watch-list/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Kabul Evacuee With ISIS Ties Detained at Qatar Base
Moreover, the Defense Department’s Automated Biometric Identification System has flagged up to 100 of the 7,000 Afghans evacuated as prospective recipients of Special Immigration Visas as potential matches to intelligence agency watch lists, a second official said.
“There’s certainly been a number of them” who triggered alerts, requiring agents to pull those evacuees aside for further screening, the first official said.
The U.S. mission team reported at least five cases of Afghans who presented U.S. passports that didn’t belong to them, according to the Afghanistan Task Force, highlighting fraud concerns.
Continue reading at Defense One…
Latest update on today’s suicide bombings…
BREAKING: Pentagon updates on explosions near Kabul airport:
– 12 U.S. service members killed
– 15 U.S. service members injured
– “A number” of Afghan civilians killed, injured
– Suicide bombers “assessed to be ISIS fighters”
More: https://t.co/YpIc4nkYvT pic.twitter.com/IfibifUfS6
— ABC News (@ABC) August 26, 2021