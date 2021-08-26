https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/100-afghan-refugees-flagged-by-terrorism-watch-list/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Kabul Evacuee With ISIS Ties Detained at Qatar Base

Moreover, the Defense Department’s Automated Biometric Identification System has flagged up to 100 of the 7,000 Afghans evacuated as prospective recipients of Special Immigration Visas as potential matches to intelligence agency watch lists, a second official said.

“There’s certainly been a number of them” who triggered alerts, requiring agents to pull those evacuees aside for further screening, the first official said.

The U.S. mission team reported at least five cases of Afghans who presented U.S. passports that didn’t belong to them, according to the Afghanistan Task Force, highlighting fraud concerns.

Continue reading at Defense One…

Latest update on today’s suicide bombings…