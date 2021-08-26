https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/michael-van-der-galien/2021/08/26/3-american-servicemen-reportedly-killed-or-injured-in-kabul-airport-suicide-attack-n1472867

The Biden administration’s decision to hastily withdraw from Afghanistan has resulted in at least three American servicemen being injured or even killed.

After several days of possible “threats” to the Kabul airport, it has now been hit by terrorists. A suicide bomber murdered or wounded at least 11 people, including three American servicemen.

According to Fox News, the suicide bombing resulted in a firefight between the terrorists and U.S. troops present at the airport. Apparently, these troops are willing to defend themselves and their brothers in arms, despite the fact that they were completely betrayed by their political leadership.

And by “political leadership,” I mean, of course, the gutless, spineless, ridiculous Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

According to Fox News, the suicide attack was very “complex.” However, such attacks were anticipated. In fact, American intel warned about possible upcoming attacks well before this suicide attack was actually carried out. In other words, they knew something was coming, but were unable to do anything about it.

What’s happening right now in Afghanistan is an utter disgrace. The United States is withdrawing like a dog with its tail between its legs. It’s pathetic to see — and it’s actually costing lives. The Taliban and their allies (al-Qaeda and the local branch of ISIS) are able to do whatever they want. The airport is being blocked by them and terror attacks are being carried out.

And what’s the response of the mighty U.S. military? Are they fighting back? Are they making clear to the Taliban that they’ll have a second Afghanistan war on their hands if they kill any Americans? No! None of it. They’re running away, fearing for their lives. Not because the American military is weak, but because “President” Joe Biden has ordered them to do so. He’s told them to give up their honor, so he can say he “ended this war.”

That’s bad. But what’s worse is that these soldiers are paying for it with their blood.

