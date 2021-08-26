https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/26/absolutely-unforgivable-joey-jones-shares-messages-from-veterans-trying-to-get-friends-and-family-out-of-afghanistan-in-damning-thread/

This thread from Joey Jones … man.

We’re thinking Jen P-sucky and the rest of the Biden administration should take a look at this handful of messages Jones has received from veterans and Americans STRANDED in Afghanistan. Maybe if they had a little bit of actual communication with the people they’re deserting?

Just spitballin’.

Thread: I have been fielding/connecting individual veterans’ efforts to get friends and their families out of Afghanistan. I’ve spoken with some Americans in Afghanistan. This thread is their messages directly to me over the last week: — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) August 26, 2021

Imagine how powerless Jones must feel reading these texts? Knowing our government is pretending it’s their fault for not leaving Afghanistan in April.

“I’ve been helping try to get an interpreter out-his wife is 9 months pregnant. We were so so close but they are basically closing evacuation ops tomorrow from what I hear so I don’t think they are going to get out.” 8/25 — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) August 26, 2021

Nine-months pregnant.

Aces, Sleepy Joe.

“I have been working from 6 am to midnight over the last 3 weeks. My family is still stuck. Tying to evacuate them on 70 of my staff. The irony is that I am helping evacuate others to the US, But can’t do anything for my own family Because of bureaucracy.” 8/24 — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) August 26, 2021

Gotta love that big government that’s getting even bigger under Biden.

Yay.

“I got my terp out in 2020. He lives in Dallas now but it took us 9 years to get him here. I’m trying to get his brother and his family out now” 8/25 — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) August 26, 2021

Awful.

“It’s crazy what the [EOD] techs are doing on their own in order to help those interpretersand their families that helped us.” 8/25 — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) August 26, 2021

“Nevermind. Got word even the agency is pulling everyone out. Got her a fam escort and contact at gate. The rest is prayer. I heard from a contact that it’s all over in 48.” 8/25 — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) August 26, 2021

So much for that Aug 31 deadline.

“started trying to get 2 buddies out of Kabul a week and a half ago. Terp and commando. I worked with orphans and refugees for ten years in conflict & disaster zones. So, I began figuring out what they needed. Well, before I knew it, by Friday I was helping over 1,500 SIVs” 8/23 — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) August 26, 2021

“What I’ve witnessed in this time is absolutely UNFORGIVABLE. What this administration has done. We have AMCIT families still in hiding.

The Taliban has already killed a few of my terps’ family members” 8/23 — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) August 26, 2021

Absolutely unforgivable.

“no one from the government will get me out. so ive gotta take a risk ans go soon” 8/17 — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) August 26, 2021

Just heartbreaking.

“Please rise my message to the world, I’m habib noori from Afghanistan, presidential and Ministry award holder, its been 5 day’s I’m waiting in front of HKIA I’m waiting for evacuation to get in to airport kindly help me my life is in danger I’m not safe i want to get out of Afg” — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) August 26, 2021

These messages from veterans and Americans … heartbreaking.

Don’t worry, we’ll help raise their message to the world.

BIDEN, WHERE ARE YOU?!

America, where are we?

