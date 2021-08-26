https://www.theblaze.com/news/afghan-witness-suicide-bomb-little-girl-died-in-arms

A witness to Thursday morning’s suicide bombing outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport described the scene of the terrorist attack on Fox News and said that an infant girl died in his arms.

An Afghan translator for the U.S. Marine Corps identified as “Carl” was at the scene when a suicide bomb attack happened outside the Abbey Gate at Kabul’s airport in Afghanistan. The witness said that at least one person, the little girl, died and more were injured, including Americans.

“There was an explosion that happened inside the crowd. A lot of people got hurt,” the witness told Fox News. “I got a baby girl that — she was five years old, she died right in my hands.”

“I don’t know what exactly is going on over here, but I think some of the Americans, they got hurt too. And some people are running around,” he added.

The witness clarified that the little girl was not his child, but belonged to someone else.

“I saw her on the ground. I picked her up and I took her to a hospital, but she died,” he said.

The witness told Fox News that he was with more injured people and was in the process of taking them to the hospital in his vehicle. He was unsure what caused the explosion.

“They said that it was a suicide bomb that happened inside the crowd, but some people are saying that the U.S. — they were shooting flashbangs and stuff, and it might be they made a mistake or something. I cannot say what exactly happened, but the explosion was very bad. And there are a lot of people who got hurt,” he said.

At least three U.S. troops were injured in the terrorist attack, officials said Thursday, and the Pentagon said there is an “unknown number of casualties.”

Politico reported that an ISIS suicide bomber was responsible for the explosion.

Defense Department spokesman John Kirby confirmed reports of a second explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, which is a short distance from where the first explosion took place.

President Joe Biden is in the situation room at the White House, receiving updates on what is happening in Afghanistan, according to officials.

The witness was one of thousands of Afghan allies who assisted the U.S. military during the 20-year-long war against the Taliban and is now a target for retribution. He had sought to get into the airport to flee the country, fearing for his life.

The Taliban is reportedly searching homes for Afghans who aided Western countries, rounding them up and threatening to kill their families if they don’t surrender to arrest.

As of Tuesday, Biden decided that the U.S. will stick with his Aug. 31 deadline to completely withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan. The Defense Department insisted that the deadline leaves enough time to get all American citizens out of Afghanistan, but he would not say whether all of the at-risk Afghan allies could be evacuated by then.

The State Department estimates that about 1,500 American citizens are still in Afghanistan. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters Wednesday that 4,500 Americans have been evacuated from Afghanistan in the past 10 days and “we’ve been in direct contact with approximately 500 additional Americans and provided specific instructions on how to get to the airport safely.”

However, the night before Thursday’s terrorist attack, the U.S. Embassy in Kabul warned American citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to leave immediately if they were already there, citing “security threats” outside the airport gates.

It is unclear how the Biden administration intends to rescue those Americans from Afghanistan before his withdrawal deadline if they cannot travel to the airpot, since the president has refused to send in U.S. troops to extract them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

