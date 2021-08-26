https://www.dailywire.com/news/american-lawmakers-react-to-explosion-at-kabul-airport-as-bloody-photos-emerge

Lawmakers and others reacted with horror to reports of a suicide attack that caused an explosion outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday.

The Pentagon confirmed that one explosion at Hamid Karzai International Airport’s Abbey Gate resulted in an “unknown number of casualties.”

U.S. officials said at least three U.S. troops were injured.

Throngs of Afghans and Americans have gathered at the airport over the last week, attempting to catch an evacuation flight out to flee the Taliban.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation.

“Horrific terrorist attacks outside Kabul airport. My heart breaks for the U.S. service members wounded in the explosion and the innocent Afghan lives lost. I am inspired by the strength and compassion of our troops and pray for their safety,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) wrote on Twitter.

Some blamed the Biden administration for allowing the situation to unfold.

“Americans are dying at the hands of President Biden’s catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan. We need to move heaven and earth to get our citizens and allies out of Afghanistan safely,” tweeted Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI).

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), a former U.S. military officer, tweeted that, “Joe Biden’s incompetence has now cost American lives in Afghanistan.”

“This was avoidable and is unforgivable!!” Banks added.

The U.S. embassy in Afghanistan warned U.S. citizens that there were also reports of gunfire and to avoid traveling to the airport. The embassy said that U.S. citizens who are currently at the airport should leave immediately.

Photos of the aftermath of the blast emerged on Twitter showing people helping injured individuals as they appear to flee the area.

The moment when the explosion occurred at #Kabul airport. via @BarzanSadiq pic.twitter.com/7LBRxcVubt — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) August 26, 2021

Picture from near Baron Gate, Kabul airport. Explosion just now. #Afgahnistan pic.twitter.com/jypJkS0YxJ — Gareth Browne (@BrowneGareth) August 26, 2021

Another picture taken close to Baron Hotel, Kabul airport #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/g3BAQBWGaU — Gareth Browne (@BrowneGareth) August 26, 2021

