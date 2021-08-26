https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/arizona-ag-orders-maricopa-county-turn-over-routers-election-audit-or?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has ordered Maricopa County to comply with a state Senate subpoena and turn over its election routers to auditors or risk losing millions of dollars in state aid.

Brnovich concluded Thursday that the request for the routers as part of the audit of the state’s November 2020 elections was lawful and upheld by the courts and the county’s refusal to comply was a violation of state law.

He warned any further delay by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors (MCBOS) would result in a substantial financial penalty.

“If MCBOS fails to resolve the violation within 30 days, the AGO, in accordance with state law, will notify the Arizona Treasurer to withhold state revenue from Maricopa County until MCBOS complies,” his office announced.

Maricopa County gets about $700 million in state funds a year.

The county board said it is aware of the attorney general’s decision and “board members will meet with their legal counsel and determine an appropriate path forward.”

