Wendy Rogers — Brnovich dropped the hammer!

Brnovich dropped the HAMMER! https://t.co/zQU7c0w6Ag — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) August 26, 2021

UncoverDC contacted Rogers, and she responded with the following:

“I support Attorney General Brnovich’s decision. The Maricopa Board of Supervisors should have complied months ago instead of dragging this out unnecessarily. Now Maricopa county will suffer from a loss of tens of millions of dollars if their county supervisors don’t comply. Their level of obstruction has been unprecedented. It further demonstrates what I have been saying all along—what do they have to hide?”

Rep. Mark Finchem, who is running for Secretary of State in Arizona, wrote this for UncoverDC today:

“I am pleased to see that the Arizona Attorney General has reinforced the rule of law and is compelling a lawless political subdivision to do what it promised to do on December 14, 2020. In fact, I am of the opinion that the entire cost of the audit should be billed back to the county for the delays and legal hoops that the Senate has had to go through just to do its job.”

Brnovich released a statement on Thursday which says in part:

“[The] (AGO) determined the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors (MCBOS) is in violation of state law for failing to comply with the Arizona Senate’s legislative subpoena related to the 2020 election audit. If MCBOS does not change course, the AGO will notify the Arizona Treasurer to withhold Maricopa County’s state-shared funds as required under the law.”

Today’s decision stems from a “SB 1487” complaint filed by Senator Sonny Borrelli under A.R.S. § 41-194.01, which authorizes any legislator to request the Attorney General investigate a county or city alleged to be in violation of state law. On July 26, 2021, Arizona Senate President Karen Fann and Senator Warren Petersen (Senators) issued a subpoena to MCBOS related to the Senate’s audit of the 2020 election. The Senators requested six categories of items for production by August 2, 2021, including routers and network logs.”

In a major escalation in the fight over Arizona’s Maricopa County’s refusal to comply with a Senate election audit subpoena, the state attorney general’s office ordered the county to give in or lose its state funding, which provides nearly a third of the county’s budget.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said that the county, America’s fourth largest in population, is violating state law by not complying with the Senate’s request for routers in its 2020 election audit.

