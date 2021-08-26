https://www.dailywire.com/news/at-least-10-us-service-members-now-reported-killed-in-kabul-bombings-death-toll-likely-to-rise

At least 12 U.S. service members are dead after multiple explosions went off in Kabul, Afghanistan, near the city’s airport — 11 Marines and one Navy medic.

“At least 10 US Service members killed, dozens of Americans wounded in suicide bomb attack at Abbey Gate in Kabul this morning. Death toll of US service members likely to rise: US officials,” Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin tweeted.

Two explosions rocked Kabul on Thursday, killing dozens and causing numerous injuries as crowds of Afghans and others flocked to the Hamid Karzai International Airport. An earlier report from The Wall Street Journal said that four U.S. Marines were killed in the bombings and multiple more injured.

The bombings too place just outside of the airport on Thursday as throngs of people flocked to the airport seeking evacuation from the largely Taliban-controlled country. One reported ISIS suicide bomber hit one of the airport’s main gates, the Abbey Gate. Another explosion struck just outside of Kabul’s Baron Hotel, which has been a gathering place for Americans waiting to be evacuated from the country.

The total number of injuries remains unclear, though early reports indicate over a dozen dead and dozens injured. The attacks took place hours after multiple NATO countries suspended evacuation operations citing the possibility of a terror attack. Thousands of people seeking extraction have crowded outside the perimeter of the airport in recent weeks. Taliban checkpoints have blocked most from getting through.

