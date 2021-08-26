https://www.dailywire.com/news/at-least-3-u-s-troops-injured-in-kabul-airport-blast-casualties-confirmed-reports-say

At least three U.S. Marines have been injured in a suicide attack outside the Kabul airport, multiple reports confirm.

Fox News reported that U.S. officials confirmed the troop injuries, though it is currently unclear how many injuries or casualties have occurred as a result of the explosion. A witness to the attack told Fox News that an infant was killed in the explosion, though that has not been confirmed.

Politico’s Lara Seligman posted on Twitter that “three sources confirm US casualties” and that “US forces returned fire after first explosion.” Politico reporter Andrew Desiderio also reported several casualties. Casualties are expected to increase as more information is received.

BREAKING — Our sources describe absolute mayhem right now at HKIA. -Several U.S. casualties

-U.S. troops returned fire after first explosion

Reuters reported that a Taliban official told them at least 13 people, including children, had been killed in the attack.

A video reportedly showing the scene at Kabul airport began circulating on social media, showing numerous injuries and casualties. You can watch it here (WARNING: Graphic Content).

As The Daily Wire reported, the Pentagon confirmed that an explosion rocked Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday, just days ahead of the Biden administration’s deadline to evacuate Americans and Afghan visa holders from the country, which has fallen to Taliban rule in the past few weeks.

“We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby wrote on Twitter.

Following this confirmation, a second explosion occurred near a hotel that has been used as a gathering point for Americans waiting to be evacuated.

The first explosion reportedly occurred where people had lined up to be processed to leave Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden set August 31 as a deadline to withdraw all U.S. forces from Afghanistan, even though thousands of Americans and Afghans requesting visas remain in the country.

“The sooner we can finish, the better,” Biden said Tuesday during a White House address. “Every day we’re on the ground is another day we know that [Islamic State-affiliate] ISIS-K is seeking to target the airport, attack both U.S. and allied forces and innocent civilians.”

“Thus far, the Taliban have been taking steps to work with us so we can get our people out,” he added. “But it’s a tenuous situation. We’ve already had some gun fighting break out. We run a serious risk of it breaking down, as time goes on.”

The attacks near the Kabul airport come just hours after the State Department warned of potential terrorist attacks, telling Americans outside the gates of the airport to “leave immediately,” Fox reported. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also warned on Wednesday of a “very real possibility” of an attack.

Biden has reportedly been briefed on current situation.

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

