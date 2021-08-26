https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/26/australian-politician-quite-excited-to-announce-groundbreaking-for-new-covid-quarantine-facility/

The Covid-19 crackdown in Australia is like a real-life version of a dystopian science fiction novel, and here’s the latest example from the Premier of Queensland:

Wow, she seems pretty happy about that.

These people get creepier and more Orwellian with each passing day.

These politicians with aspirations to be dictators sure do make themselves proud!

And you know there are plenty of Democrats in the U.S. who are envious of what’s happening in Australia.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...