Arizona State Representative Mark Finchem Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich dropped the hammer on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors today.

The Gateway Pundit reported this as the news broke. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich Tells ‘Lawless’ Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to Provide Subpoenaed Material to Auditors or Lose Millions in State Revenues An SB1487 complaint was made by Arizona State Senator Sonny Borrelli, requesting the Attorney General to investigate whether or not Maricopa County’s defiance of subpoenas is a violation of the law.

Brnovich followed through on his duties. “We are notifying the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors that it must fully comply with the Senate’s subpoena as required by the law,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “Our courts have spoken. The rule of law must be followed.” If the county fails to resolve this violation of the law within 30 days, the State Treasurer shall withhold 10% of state shared funds from the County.

