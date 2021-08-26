https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/26/baby-girl-died-right-in-my-hands-fox-news-interviews-afghan-translator-for-u-s-marine-corps-who-witnessed-explosions-in-kabul-listen/

This translator’s story is just heartbreaking.

Full disclosure, this has been a horrible day and hearing this first-hand account of the death and destruction taking place on Biden’s watch in Afghanistan caused some serious tears on our end.

Listen:

‘The baby girl, she died in my hands.’

Taking casualties to the hospital.

Horrific.

And where’s Biden? Hearing rumors that he called a lid?

My God indeed.

Try the chocolate chocolate chip ice cream!

We don’t know how we stomach this either.

***

