https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bad-timing-huh-taliban/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
NEW – Taliban: “We will never again let terrorists use the country as a base,” the newly appointed ‘Minister of Information’ Sabihullah Mujahid promised in his first interview just hours before the terror attack outside #Kabul airport. pic.twitter.com/nkEAziCzUo
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 26, 2021
“We will never again let terrorists use the country as a base,” the newly appointed ‘Minister of Information’ Sabihullah Mujahid promised in his first interview just hours before the terror attack.
WATCH!
Moments after the first suicide bomber exploded at the #Kabul airport.
This is what you get when two Islamist mafias fight for territory.
There is no ideology – just money, power and some stupid koranic verses pic.twitter.com/TMgqRTv4TP
— ZionWarrior (@ZionWarrior6) August 26, 2021
GRAPHIC video of Kabul airport explosion. World needs to watch this pic.twitter.com/W1QbM0CZ39
— Ahmad Mukhtar (@AhMukhtar) August 26, 2021
Warning (Graphic Content): Casualties are piling up in the aftermath of the #KabulAirport explosion. At least 13 have been killed, and multiple reports indicate that US troops & citizens are among the casualties.pic.twitter.com/jP5fHQ9bBu
— Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) August 26, 2021
Now 60 dead…
UPDATE – At least 60 killed in the #Kabul explosions (WSJ)
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 26, 2021
Two US officials have told the Associated Press news agency that 11 Marines and one Navy medic were killed in an attack at Kabul airport today.
Sky’s US correspondent @Stone_SkyNews reports.
Latest: https://t.co/41BXTu1YEN pic.twitter.com/9YlCEYtp77
— Sky News (@SkyNews) August 26, 2021
#BREAKING: Taliban stops 140 Sikh pilgrims from entering Kabul airport to leave for India. Sikh pilgrims were on way to India for 400th birth anniversary event of Guru Teg Bahadur ji. Sikh community has appealed to Taliban to facilitate departure of the Sikh pilgrims. @PSCINDIAN pic.twitter.com/6okn0Zc2XO
— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 26, 2021