https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bad-timing-huh-taliban/

Posted by Kane on August 26, 2021 2:39 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

“We will never again let terrorists use the country as a base,” the newly appointed ‘Minister of Information’ Sabihullah Mujahid promised in his first interview just hours before the terror attack.

Now 60 dead…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...