Anything to pretend this is STILL not Biden’s fault.

Right?

James Carville Goes Off Calling Media Coverage of Afghanistan ‘Hysterical and Stupid’ – YES https://t.co/IyGrNkAKP1 via @mediaite — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 26, 2021

From Mediaite:

Brian Williams asked Carville about the potential impact of Afghanistan on the 2022 midterms. Carville started by saying, “There’s no elegant way to lose a war. We lost this war 15 years ago, all Joe Biden’s is just telling us what time it is.” “And the hysterical and stupid coverage of the mainstream press has been awful,” he added. Carville argued the evacuations have been “going much better than a lot of people expected,” while adding, “there’s no good way to lose a war.” “It looks bad. The country looks bad. When you lose a war, you don’t look good. This war was lost a long time ago. Joe Biden had nothing to do with it. He wanted us out before that.”

Biden had nothing to do with it.

Alrighty then.

OMG, if we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.

But you know, if the media would just stop covering it so much it wouldn’t be so bad.

I assume this was before the bombing… — Lake Bum (@dustopian) August 26, 2021

Man, we’d hope so.

Hi Jen, have you seen what’s been happening today in Afghanistan? Just curious. Maybe since your the new talking head for the Taliban you could shed some light on the attacks. — AnonAmish (@MrAmishMan) August 26, 2021

This aged wellhttps://t.co/E3j9ltaLYp — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) August 26, 2021

If Trump was president and everything else was the same, you’d both be calling for a 3rd impeachment. — rusty stonelake (@collectorgrid) August 26, 2021

Did he make these remarks before or after suicide bombers killed Americans today? — Pounce de León (@RightAllTheTime) August 26, 2021

Two suicide bombers just blew up next to the airport…… — The Prickly Ambivert (@BillDost) August 26, 2021

But it’s not Biden’s fault!

YOU GUYS!

C’MON!

It’s a good thing the media coverage of President Trump wasn’t “hysterical and stupid”. — Elle (@PaulKerseyFan) August 26, 2021

Right?

This tweet will age well after the current attack on the Kabul airport where people are injured and killed. You’re a ghoul. — C Mac (@Stenomama21) August 26, 2021

They both are.

***

