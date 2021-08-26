https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/26/ben-shapiro-thread-lays-out-the-case-for-impeaching-biden-for-things-worse-than-a-phone-call/

The situation in Kabul, Afghanistan continues to deteriorate. Fox News is now reporting that four U.S. Marines have been killed (and three others injured) in the suicide bombings outside the Kabul airport. President Biden has yet to say anything publicly.

Ben Shapiro has seen enough of the Biden presidency, for many reasons:

Impeach. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 26, 2021

Here’s why:

Hundreds if not thousands of Americans stranded in Kabul, at the mercy of the Taliban, ISIS, and Al Qaeda.

For no reason.

Hundreds of thousands of Afghan allies in danger of mass murder.

For no reason.

Wounded or dead Americans in Kabul.

For no reason. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 26, 2021

China and Russia on the move.

For no reason.

Afghanistan as the renewed home of international terror.

For no reason.

None of this had to happen.

None of this was “inevitable.”

None of this was “planned.”

President Biden is responsible for all of this. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 26, 2021

If Democrats controlled Congress and a Republican were in the White House during all this, is there any doubt that person would have already been impeached?

Is this worse than a phone call? Hard to say … — Thor Svensonn (@thorsvensonn) August 26, 2021

Thread. Seriously – get this absolute idiot out of the White House. I don’t want to imagine how much worse he could make things. https://t.co/SQYIOPb2q1 — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) August 26, 2021

If Trump was impeached over a phone call to Ukraine president, Joe’s impeachment is a no brained, slam dunk! Unfortunately we get Kamala as his I inept replacement. https://t.co/XZcz39s9AB — Tom Rowley (@tomrrowley1) August 26, 2021

