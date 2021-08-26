https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/26/ben-shapiro-thread-lays-out-the-case-for-impeaching-biden-for-things-worse-than-a-phone-call/

The situation in Kabul, Afghanistan continues to deteriorate. Fox News is now reporting that four U.S. Marines have been killed (and three others injured) in the suicide bombings outside the Kabul airport. President Biden has yet to say anything publicly.

Ben Shapiro has seen enough of the Biden presidency, for many reasons:

Here’s why:

If Democrats controlled Congress and a Republican were in the White House during all this, is there any doubt that person would have already been impeached?

